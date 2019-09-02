Who Gets Eliminated on BIP This Week? 9/2/2019

Bachelor In Paradise continues tonight on ABC. The series follows the cast members of previous Bachelorette seasons as they search for a romantic connection with one another. Given the competitive streak and endless dramas of the Bachelor In Paradise cast, it’s anyone’s guess as to which contestants will be sent home this week.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Angela’s arrival brings up trouble with Clay; Tayshia is happy to see two new men arrive; a stunning departure takes place before the rose ceremony.” Derek Peth will also have to deal with the fallout of last week’s scuffle with John Paul Jones, and the accusations that he’s been “using” the female cast members.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on season 6 episode 9 of Bachelor In Paradise.

According to Reality Steve, the contestant who gets sent home during episode 9 is Mike Johnson. Mike is eliminated during the rose ceremony, which brings his quest to find true love to a close. Despite the elimination, Mike has been a fan favorite for many, and former cast member Chris Randone said that he could have a chance at being the Bachelor in the future.

“I think Mike would be a great Bachelor… and we can make history with that,” Randone told Entertainment Tonight. “[However], Mike has never given us that [emotional vulnerability], and I think that’s where Mike failed in this process, if he doesn’t become the Bachelor, of not showing us that emotional, deep side that was hard for him to be vulnerable.”

Mike Johnson Is Eliminated During Tonight’s Rose Ceremony

While Mike was the only contestant eliminated during tonight’s episode, he wasn’t the only one to go home. Prior to the rose ceremony, Derek Peth gets emotional and decides to walk off the show. Reality Steve reports that Derek’s decision to walk off was fueled by the dispute he had with John Paul Jones last week. “Tayshia essentially takes JPJ’s side during this fight and Derek ends up crying and leaving the show,” he writes. After Derek leaves, Tayshia chooses to give her rose to John Paul Jones.

This was Derek’s second attempt at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise. He romanced Taylor Nolan during season four, and the two got engaged while on the beach. They called off their engagement after the season ended, however, and Derek has since been single. Nolan talked about their split and how she was interested to see how Derek would fare a second time.

Derek Peth Walks Off the Show After Arguing with John Paul Jones

“I mean, I won’t lie, part of me definitely is curious to watch,” she said on her podcast Let’s Talk About It. “The other part of me feels like, I don’t know if it’s a smart decision to invite that stress and anxiety back in my life because it’s not just, like, this fun form of entertainment.”

“It’s, you know, watching someone that I was in a deep [relationship] with and tried really hard with and didn’t work out,” she continued. “So I can’t. I’m going to be filled with so many thoughts and feelings if I watch, that part of me doesn’t want to be fully consumed by that. So I feel like I shouldn’t.”