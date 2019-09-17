Benicio Bryant Heads Into America’s Got Talent Finals

The America’s Got Talent finals begin on Tuesday, September 17, and a season 14 winner will be crowned on Wednesday, September 18. One of the performers hoping to earn that champion title is 15-year-old singer/songwriter Benicio Bryant.

Benicio has been a memorable part of America’s Got Talent since his first audition, and fans were disappointed when he wasn’t given a golden buzzer spot in the live shows. Nevertheless, his talent and performance of an original song in the judge cuts advanced him to the live semifinals, and his star only shone brighter from there. His original music and beautiful singing voice make him a standout in the competition, and one to watch in the finale.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, Bryant reflected on the experience of getting to work with a professional team to prepare for his finale act: “I’m not sure if I can say too much, but they’re really cool. It’s a good team of people. Everybody’s talented in their own way. It’s a really cool experience working with these people because they have so many ideas. I think that’s my favorite part, is working with people. Cause you know you can have ideas, but it’s good to have people to build off of them.”

He didn’t give away much about his final performance, but did reveal that he will be singing another original song, adding “I don’t know what other people will think of it, but I can hear people singing along to it. So this one I’m super excited about.”

Bryant’s fanbase has helped carry him into the finale, and those supporters took to Twitter to wish him success as his time on the reality talent competition comes to an end. Ahead of Benicio’s finale performance, actor Henry Winkler, currently starring in the HBO comedy series Barry, gave his support on Twitter, writing “@BenicioBryant Sing your heart out ! NO matter what happens the world is yours .. period.” In response, Bryant wrote “I seriously…Can’t believe your support!! Thank you…Thank you!! You got it….I’m putting it all on the table!”

Thanks so much for your support all season long. I’m performing tonight on the #AGTFinale, watch at 8/7c on NBC! Please vote and watch TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/U96WF05AD8 — Benicio Bryant (@BenicioBryant) September 17, 2019

He needs the support of his fans to continue if he wants a shot at winning the show, and he used his Twitter platform to encourage his followers to vote for him. He wrote “Thanks so much for your support all season long. I’m performing tonight on the #AGTFinale, watch at 8/7c on NBC! Please vote and watch TONIGHT!”

While much is at stake for Benicio as he prepares for his finale performance, don’t expect him to be nervous when he takes the America’s Got Talent stage for one last song on Tuesday night. Before competing on AGT, Bryant competed on Germany’s “The Voice Kids,” and finished in second place. Of that experience, he told the Renton Reporter “It’s just like TV you know, you see it on TV and it’s the exact same thing and all of the coaches are really famous and, I really didn’t know who they were, but it was cool seeing the audience react to them when they were sitting in the seats, it was really cool… It was different from singing for my family, definitely, it was nerve-racking, but it was fun, I really liked it.”

Tune in to the season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent, Tuesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 18 at 8/7c on ABC.