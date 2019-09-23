Kimberly Stewart Is NOT Married to Benicio del Toro

Benicio del Toro is nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance in Escape At Dannemora. This has led many fans to wonder who will accompany him on the red carpet, and whether or not he is single. Is the actor single? Is he married to the mother of his child, Kimberly Stewart? Read on to find out more about del Toro’s relationship status.

Del Toro and Kimberly Stewart are NOT married. The couple gave birth to a daughter named Delilah in 2011, but they were never formally married or in a committed relationship. They merely dated, and were already broken up at the time they had a child. “Kim was hoping they’d live happily ever after,” a source claimed at the time. “Kim knew Benicio just considered her a fling. Then when she ended up pregnant , Benicio said he wouldn’t marry her and didn’t want a relationship – but he’d support the baby.”

Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Have Never Been Married Despite Having a Child

Stewart talked about her pregnancy during an interview with Hello! Magazine, and how del Toro continued to support her throughout. “The whole family, including Benicio, was at the hospital and my mom and Benicio were in the delivery room with me,” she revealed. “Benicio’s very involved; he and Delilah have a very special bond. She definitely looks like her dad, but she has my legs and eye color.”

In 2013, Star Magazine reported that Stewart wanted to have a second child, and that she wanted del Toro to be the father. “She said she wants to give Delilah a sibling,” an insider claimed. “She said she couldn’t imagine having a baby with any other man. She said they have a great system going, and she really wants Delilah to have a full blood sibling.” Despite the report, Stewart and del Toro did not have another child together.

Both Celebrities Take an Active Role In Raising Their Daughter Delilah

Both Stewart and del Toro have taken an active role in raising their daughter. In 2016, the former couple were seen playing with Delilah at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Stewart said that having a child changed her life, and the way she approached her career. “I honestly never, ever thought that I could love anything as much as I love her,” she told HELLO. “I had her at the right time. I got all the partying out of my system and I just wanted to be with her. I’ve been a stay at home mother since she was born and I’ve loved every second.”

Del Toro said that having a child has forced him to become more patient. “I’ve learned it’s important to compromise,” and to be “even-keeled” when she is “throwing a tantrum,” he said. Del Toro has also maintained a close relationship with Stewart’s father, pop legend Rod Stewart. “Who would have thought it?,” he jokingly said. “I told a friend from school and he goes, ‘Bro, if I told you, ‘I see in your future that you’ll go to Disneyland with Rod Stewart,’ you would have said, ‘No way.'”