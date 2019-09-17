25 Best Christmas Movies of All Time: The Ultimate List

Not to be confused with the other Muppet Christmas offerings (including A Muppet Family Christmas and It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie, among others), this is the Muppet take on the Dickens classic tale. It’s also in my top five movies of all time, far and away my favorite Christmas movie.

It’s worth the price of admission alone for Rizzo the Rat, but Michael Caine plays this movie as though he isn’t talking to puppets. There are so many film adaptions of this classic tale (the 1938 version is also great), but this one stands out as having all the elements needed for the perfect Christmas tradition. I still watch it every Christmas morning and strongly urge you to do the same.

Available digitally on Amazon?: Yes

Free to watch with Amazon Prime?: No

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%