Between Two Ferns: The Movie Releases First Trailer

Netflix revealed the first trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie as well as a release date of September 20th. Anyone who has seen the Funny or Die series knows it’s a quirky comedy with Zach Galifianakis portraying himself as the awkward interviewer. For this film, he’s taking it further with a fictional account of having to hit the road for interviews after “accidentally” killing Matthew McConaughey. Along the way, he’s battling hunger, no budget, a few very difficult ferns, and a crew that is in way over their head.

The all-star cast of Between Two Ferns: The Movie includes McConaughey, Galifianakis, David Letterman, Jon Hamm. Will Ferrell, Brie Larson, Tiffany Haddish, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Behind the scenes, Galifianakis wrote the screenplay with Scott Aukerman; best known for Comedy Bang Bang, Aukerman also directs the film.