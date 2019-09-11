How Many Big Brother 21 Episodes Are Left?

Big Brother 21 continues tonight. The reality series follows the remaining contestants as they determine which of them to evict, and which to nominate as the Head of the Household. Given that the season is inching towards a close, however, some fans are curious as to how many episodes are scheduled, and how many are left before the finale.

There are 40 scheduled episodes for Big Brother 21. There have been 33 that have aired thus far, which means that there are 7 left, including tonight’s episode. The season finale will air on September 25, 2019 on CBS. Big Brother will return for a 22nd season during summer 2020.

There Are 7 Episodes Remaining During Season 21 of ‘Big Brother’

Tommy Bracco is on the chopping block heading into the final run of episodes. Jackson Michie initially pegged him for eviction after eliminating his ally, Christie Murphy. The latter discussed Tommy’s chances of survival during a recent interview with Parade. “I feel hopeful but really scared for Tommy. He is the odd man out in a house with two pairs who I believe are already working together,” she revealed. “So for him to secure a spot, he needs to pick a side and basically marry them. Then he can hopefully win the next HoH so he can take a shot at the other pair.”

Christie also talked about Jackson’s methodology, and how he poses the greatest threat to the remaining contestants. “I think Jackson is playing a phenomenal game. He’s a physical threat and also a lot smarter than he leads on,” she admitted. “Holly is playing a different game than Jackson, but him being her shield is a great strategy in itself.”

The ‘Big Brother 21’ Finale Is Set to Air on September 25, 2019

That said, Tommy has a few tricks up his sleeve. He’s concocted a deal that he hopes Cliff Hogg won’t refuse. He told Cliff that if he’s allowed to stay, he will throw the next Head of Household position to Nicole and Cliff to ensure one of them in the final three. Once he’s done that, Tommy said he would then go for the Veto to evict Jackson. “I’m going to do an official campaign on Wednesday night,” he told Cliff. “But if you guys did decide to keep me, I’d be gunning for the Veto and we would be on the same page as far as who the target would be.”

Cliff admits that the proposition is enticing. “There is something very attractive about the three of us at the end of this game,” he said. “Obviously Michie is a huge threat. He would be hard to beat by any of us.” Tommy reaffirmed his claim, saying “I give you my word that I would take the shot at him if I win the Veto.”

Tune in to Big Brother 21 to find out what happens to Tommy and the rest of the contestants at 9/8c.