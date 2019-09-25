Big Brother 21 Winner Predictions: Who Will Win?

There are three contestants heading into the Big Brother 21 finale: Holly Allen, Nicole Anthony and Jackson Michie. Each of them have made a compelling case to be crowned winner, but it remains to be seen what alliances will be forced tonight, and which contestants will be stabbed in the back. Read on for predictions on who will win the grand prize of $500K.

Jackson Michie is the obvious frontrunner. He has offered up the most impressive play during the season, racking up three Head of Household wins and four Power of Veto wins including the final four Veto. He’s been responsible for the elimination of four other contestants, including Cliff Hogg. Jackson is also the most comfortable of the finalists when it comes to manipulating others. He had no problem tricking Nicole into helping eliminate Tommy Bracco, and he promised to help Cliff get to the final three before he gave him the boot.

Jackson, Holly & Nicole Are the Top 3 Heading Into Tonight’s Finale

Jackson’s ruthlessness has proved to be an asset so far, and it may ultimately be the thing that secures his win. That said, there’s a downside to his aggressive play. Because he has burned so many other contestants, the jury does not look upon him in a positive light. Jackson’s best chance at winning would be for him to drop Nicole down to third place, and take Holly with him to the final two. It would not only knock Nicole out of contention, but it will prove that he can keep his word, as he and “showmance” partner Holly have said that they will help each other out. On a more selfish note, picking Holly would also him distinguish his impressive game play.

While Holly has pulled her fair share of impressive moments throughout the season, she often took a backseat to Jackson, and followed through with whatever plan he had in mind. If Jackson and Holly are standing before the jury and making a case for themselves, it may be tough for her to distinguish her own merits from his. Of course, Holly has a better chance at winning if she pulls a fast one on Jackson, and drops him down to third place instead. If given the chance to face off against Nicole, she would have an easier time convincing the jury that she should win.

We Predict That Jackson Will Win ‘Big Brother 21’

As we mentioned in an earlier post, Nicole has the toughest job heading into the finale. She not only has to contend with top-notch competitors in Jackson and Holly, but she has to find a way to break up their “showmance,” and secure a spot in the final two. She definitely has a chance, given the tension that Jackson and Holly have displayed as of late, so if she picks the right pressure points, she could dissolve their union before our very eyes.

So who do we predict as the winner of Big Brother 21? All three finalists make a compelling case, but we predict that Jackson will ultimately come out on top. US Bookies have stated that Jackson has the best odds of winning at 11 to 8, which puts his far ahead of Nicole and Holly. If we take into account his game play, his competitive edge, and his ability to convince others, he’s going to be very tough to beat.