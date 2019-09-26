‘Big Brother’ 21 Finale Time and Channel

Tonight, the Season 21 finale of Big Brother will air on CBS. The show will air at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

One question remains for this evening’s finale episode: who will the ‘Big Brother 21’ jury vote for? Tonight, a winner will be crowned after the jurors cast their votes, and fans are itching to find out who will walk away from the household victorious.

The Final 2

In the words of GoldDerby, there is “no suspense” as to who the final two will be. Jackson Michie and Holly Allen will be taking one another to the final two. But who will win when it comes down to this dynamic duo?

Gold Derby predicts that Jackson will win the show 7-2. The outlet suggests that Jack will vote for Jackson, Kathryn will go with Holly, Analyse will go with Jackson, Nick with Jackson, Jessica with Holly, Christie with Jackson, Tommy with Jackson (potentially), and Cliff will likely vote for Jackson, while Nicole will go with Jackson.

TV Guide has opted differently, proposing that Michie will lose out in the end.

Jackson Michie

What do we know about our potential, but likely, winner?

Michie hails from Nashville, Tennessee but currently lives in Los Angeles, where he works as a server. The 24-year-old’s strategy heading into this season was, “Be physical—which I’m very good at—but not too physical.”

His life motto? “Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing, moderation is for cowards.”

Tonight, Dr. Will Kirby, who walked away the winner of season 2, will be hosting a jury roundtable at the finale. In a recent interview with US Weekly, Kirby was asked how this jury compares to the past ones he has hosted at the roundtable. He replied, “This jury was by far, BY FAR, the best jury I’ve ever seen! And this is my seventh year hosting the jury roundtable discussion. The main difference is that they were emotionally engaged in the discussion — in the past we’ve always had at least two jurors who were affected. That wasn’t the case with this group.”

Asked if any groupthink was going on, he added, “Early on in our discussions there is always some groupthink occurring. That’s natural. After all, they are isolated in the jury house together. But then the next jury member comes out and that’s really when the magic happens. At that point we throw any groupthink out the window and really dissect gameplay. I think that the viewers will be so floored by how the votes actually shake out.”

Big Brother first premiered in July 2000. It is the second longest-running adaptation of the series to date.

On May, the show was renewed through its 22nd season. That month, CBS announced that the 22nd season will premiere in 2020.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 9:30pm ET/PT to watch the finale of Big Brother.

