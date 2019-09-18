‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Finale Spoilers on Couples Still Together

The finale of Bachelor in Paradise 2019 incorporates engagements, the last episode of the show, and the reunion. Fans will get to see which couples made it through their overnight dates, who gets a ring, who is still together and which cast members started dating after the show. But, before we get into all the spoilers on what happens, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know the outcome of the season and what went on after filming ended STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the spoilers on the end of BIP season 14.

Demi and Kristian

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty are still together and engaged. This one wasn’t hard to figure out since Burnett said she couldn’t stop thinking about her since arriving in Paradise.

Nicole and Clay

Nicole Alvar-Lopez broke up with Clay Harbor because of his unwillingness to commit and propose to her. They got through Harbor’s ex Angela coming on the show, but they couldn’t overcome Harbor’s reservations. Reality Steve has reported that Alvar-Lopez really gets the upper hand at the reunion, revealing that, “Clay and Nicole come out and Nicole says they aren’t together anymore, and in fact, she’s dating a new man in Miami and has actually become friends with Angela. Clay says that he was willing to be boyfriend/girlfriend with her at the end of Paradise, but Nicole says she wanted more and Clay, being an actual realist, says he wasn’t gonna say “I love you” or propose in the 3 weeks that he knew her. Smart man.”

Chris and Katie

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton reveal on the reunion that their relationship has been a bit rocky, but they are still engaged, despite their issues. Reality Steve said that on the reunion, “Katie comes out on stage not wearing her engagement ring, and basically calls Chris out saying things weren’t going great, and she feels like she’s putting in all the effort and he’s not trying enough. Chris wasn’t thrilled she chose to do this on stage. Eventually, they work through it on stage, she puts on the ring, and at present time they are still together and engaged.”

Hannah G and Dylan

Of course, Dylan Barbour, who has been over the moon for Hannah Godwin the entire season, proposed to her. She was a bit fickle in the beginning but soon settled into a very solid relationship with a genuine person. Reality Steve reported that the two get engaged and are still together.

Caelynn and Dean

TMZ previously reported that Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, who left Paradise before the finale together, are still an item, though they are not engaged. But, Miller-Keyes gets confronted about some of the Stagecoach festival rumors surrounding her and her sex life on the reunion episode.

Connor and Whitney

Connor Saeli hit it off with Whitney Fransway at the wedding for Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson on the show this season. But, when he got to Paradise, she wasn’t there and he started courting Caelynn Miller-Keyes. But, when Miller-Keyes’ ex Dean Unglert returned to Paradise to sweep her off of her feet, he lost her. Saeli ended up leaving and Fransway later arrived … like two ships passing in the night. According to ABC, “Connor hit it off with Whitney at the wedding, but will she show up in Paradise? When it looks like she won’t arrive at the beach, Connor decides to leave, triggering a wonderfully romantic and comical game of tag.”

Reality Steve then reported that, “When they finally did bring Whitney on, Connor was gone. So what happened was, they actually sent Whitney to Connor’s room, and Whitney and Connor got to spend a few days in Mexico together and they are still seeing each other last I checked.” The two are reported to be still dating and appear on the reunion together.

Tayshia and John Paul Jones

JPJ was head over heels for Tayshia Adams, who definitely enjoyed her time with him, but, on the show, she ended up breaking off the relationship prior to the overnight dates. Fortunately for JPJ, Reality Steve has reported that Adams had second thoughts and the two are casually dating.

