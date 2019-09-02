What Happens on Bachelor In Paradise This Week? 9/2/2019 Recap Episodes 9 & 10

Week 5 of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 brought with it exciting dates, dramatic confrontations, new additions, and shocking exits for the all-star cast.

The description for episode 9, scheduled to air Monday, September 2, read “Angela’s arrival brings up trouble with Clay; Tayshia is happy to see two new men arrive; a stunning departure takes place before the rose ceremony.”

Episode 10’s air date was Tuesday, September 3. The official synopsis for that episode teased “Clay contemplates a drastic resolution to his situation; Blake comes to a resolution that depends on Kristina offering him a rose; Dean’s return forces Caelynn to make a decision.”

Here’s what happened during week 5 of Bachelor in Paradise:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW AND STOP READING NOW if you are not caught up on the show and do not want to know what happened. This post will be updated as each episode airs.

At the start of the episode, Clay and Nicole seemed to be going strong in Paradise and right as Nicole said “nothing can ruin what [they] have,” Angela arrived on the beach with a date card. As Clay sweated out her arrival and the cast wondered what she was doing there, Angela pulled aside Mike to talk to him first.

Nicole pulled Angela aside to talk to her, and although Angela told Nicole to her face that she had no intention of getting in the way of her and Clay’s relationship, she told the camera in a candid interview that she thinks Clay still has feelings for her.

Angela chose to give her date card to Mike. Meanwhile, Tayshia confronted Clay about his feelings for Nicole and asked if he’s been referring to Nicole as his girlfriend when talking about her to other people.