WATCH: Blake Griffin’s Roast Battle With Jeff Ross

Blake Griffin is set to appear on tonight’s “The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Bladwin” which airs on Comedy Central at 10 PM EST. To most people, it may seem strange that an accomplished NBA star is featured on an eclectic roast dais that features Robert De Niro, Caitlyn Jenner, “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross, comedian Nikki Glaser, and Ken Jeong from “The Hangover.” As we’ve seen with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, being famous doesn’t mean you’re funny.

Comedy Central released a few preview clips to promote the roast and the best one, by far, featured a joke Blake Griffin. Blake Griffin had never met Alec Baldwin prior to the roast but he did have a wealth of material for fellow roaster Caitlyn Jenner as he previously dated her daughter, Kendall. He didn’t hesitate to go for the jugular.

“On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.”

This isn’t Griffin’s first foray into comedy or even his first time roasting somebody on TV. In 2018, he went head to head with the “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross and surprisingly held his own. Ross is known by many to be the best “roaster” in comedy and came out swinging against Griffin, telling him, “Blake, good luck in Detroit. You know what, I think you’re just white enough not to get shot by the cops. But, be careful because you’re now the worst shooter in the most violent city in America.”

Griffin was part of a polarizing trade in 2018 that sent him, center Willie Reed and forward Brice Johnson to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, and center Boban Marjanovic. He spent his entire career with the Clippers up to that point, making the all-star team five times and leading them to six straight playoff appearances.

Blake wasn’t phased and came back at Ross with a joke that both went at his former team and mocked the comedian’s baldness. “Jeff, you’re such a bald piece of s***, it honestly looks like we both got f****** over by the Clippers.”

You can watch the roast in its entirety below. WARNING: Graphic language.

Griffin more than held his own during the battle and did about as well as he could but Ross ultimately had the better jokes.

Blake Griffin Has Showcased His Comedic Talent Before

Blake Griffin can do more than just roast. He’s a seasoned stand-up comedian that’s been performing regularly since 2014. If you search YouTube for “Blake Griffin stand-up” you’ll find a number of clips including one from 2014 where he performs basketball-themed “slam poetry” at The Laugh Factory. Despite not having much experience at the time, his delivery and timing seem very polished.

Griffin made his official debut as a comedian when he did a five-night hosting gig at the Montreal Just for Laughs festival 2016. During his 10-minute set, he did a joke about professional athletes being traded and poked fun at NHL player PK Subban who had recently been dealt by Montreal to Nashville.

“Like you’re just supposed to be okay with (getting traded)? Like you put all your heart and soul into one team … and then one day, they’re like, ‘We’re good, pack up your (expletive) you’re going to Nashville.’”

Griffin was gracious and professional when he was traded from Los Angeles to Detroit but after hearing this joke it’s clear how he really felt about the situation.

Blake is also one of the more entertaining athlete guests on late-night talk shows. In a clip from Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Blake explains why post-game interviews make athletes feel stupid, using Jimmy Fallon to demonstrate in the most hilarious fashion.

This is more than just a part-time hobby for Griffin who plans to pursue a career in stand-up and acting after he’s done playing basketball. Blake told Bleacher Report last year that comedy is “something down the road, a second career when I’m done playing basketball,” and said his plan is to “start now, to get in and meet a bunch of people, shadow people, and learn the ins and outs so when I’m done playing, I’m not starting fresh.”

Griffin has enlisted the help of seasoned stand-up comedian and Chappelle Show head writer Neal Brennan who has helped mentor the NBA player as he ventures out in his new career. Brennan says Griffin is a student of comedy who has a genuine appreciation of the craft.

“He truly knows so many stand-up comedians’ acts, understands [their] sensibilities. He has a sharper sense of humor than some comedians.” Brennan told Bleacher Report.

Griffin says that Neal Brennan, Whitney Cummings, John Mulaney, Jim Jefferies, Jerrod Carmichael and Bill Burr are among his favorite comedians.

What Do Comedians Think of Griffin’s Skills?

Blake Griffin isn’t a typical comedian. He’s made over $160 million throughout his NBA career and he’s a tall, athletic, handsome man. From the outside, it doesn’t seem like he’d be welcomed into the comedy community with open arms.

But comedians have nothing but nice things to say about the Detroit Pistons star. He’s not an athlete who thinks he’s funny, he’s a student of comedy that has respect for the craft and is committed to putting in the work.

“He’s fantastic and it’s actually infuriating,” fellow Alec Baldwin roaster and comedian Nikki Glaser said of Griffin, “Someone like Blake isn’t supposed to be funny. Tall millionaire athletes aren’t supposed to be funny, but Blake is really funny. He must have some deep insecurity that we don’t know about that has led him to be this funny, because it doesn’t make sense. Unless you were bullied as a kid like most of us were, you’re not supposed to be funny, but he is and it’s actually very annoying.”

Neal Brennan explained to Bleacher Report that Griffin could easily be hated by the comedy community but has legitimate skills. “That’s where that athletic confidence comes in handy, and again, he’s one of those guys, he’s hard to hate,” Brennan said. “Kevin Hart should be loathsome, but he’s not. Kevin Hart is…his Instagram account is nauseating, but I still think he’s hilarious. You know what I mean? Blake shouldn’t be like a guy who makes $25 million a year or whatever. ‘Coming into my turf’ and all that s–t should be cause for fury, but I don’t hold it against him, because he genuinely is funny.”

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin probably won’t be the last time we see Griffin on TV performing comedy.

