How Many Times Has Blake Shelton Been Married?

Blake Shelton continues his tenure as judge on The Voice. He has held down the position for close to a decade, and he met his current girlfriend Gwen Stefani as a result. Because of their high-profile relationship, some viewers are curious as to whether Shelton has been married before, and if so, how many times.

Shelton has been married twice. His first marriage was to a woman named Kaynette Williams. According to Country Fancast, Shelton and Williams met when the former was 15 and the latter was fresh out of high school. Williams accompanied Shelton on the road during his music tours, serving as his road manager, and they were eventually married in a small ceremony in 2003. They would divorce three years later. Williams currently works as an elementary school teacher in Great Bend, Kansas. She is believed to be dating rodeo champion Cody Joe Scheck, who holds the world record for steer roping.

Shelton Divorced First Wife & Road Manager Kaynette Williams In 2006

Shelton had already met his second wife, Miranda Lambert, by the time his divorce was finalized. Shelton and Lambert performed together at the CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets Concert in 2005, when the latter sang backup for the former’s cover of “Home.” They dated for four years before Shelton proposed to Lambert on May 9, 2010. They were married on May 14, 2011. Despite their seeming storybook romance, the couple did have to contend with rumors that they had relationship struggles.

Both Shelton and Lambert talked about the rumors, and how they dealt with marital strife. “Marriage is hard, and it’s awesome, and you should make a huge deal of it,” Lambert told People. “We always try to be together, I wouldn’t want to be on opposite ends of the country on our anniversary! That time is sacred.”

Shelton & Miranda Lambert Got Divorced In 2015 After 4 Years of Marriage

Similarly, Shelton discussed the importance of trust. “[I tell Miranda], ‘I have nothing to hide from you,’ ” he said. “That’s always been our policy: ‘Here’s my phone. Go through it.’ That’s really the kind of trust we have There are no secrets. [I’ll say], ‘Go dig through my drawers or my computer if you feel like you need to.’ And that’s been a really good thing, because I don’t want her to ever have any doubts.”

Shelton and Lambert announced that they would be separating in July 2015. They issued a joint statement that explained their situation. “This is not the future we envisioned,” the statement read. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Both Shelton and Lambert have gone on to high-profile relationships with other people. Lambert married New York City Police Department Officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019, and Shelton has been dating dating pop star Gwen Stefani since 2015.