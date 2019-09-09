Who Is Bri Barnes on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Bri Barnes is ready for another shot at love. She may not have found it on The Bachelor, but Barnes thinks that Bachelor In Paradise may be her shot at finding her soulmate.

What do we know about Barnes? What does she do and how far does she make it on the show? Here’s what you need to know.

Barnes works as a model. According to her Instagram, which has almost 80k followers, she is represented by Newmark (LA). Her model profile on the company’s website reveals that she is 5’8″, and started modeling at age 14. She has lived in Istanbul, Milan, and Miami, and has modeled for brands like Vitamin A Swimwear, Nordstrom, Planet Blue, Sam Edelman and Hollister.

Fans may remember that on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, Barnes introduced herself with a fake Australian accent. (No, she is not from Australia). Colton seemed to fall for the trick, though. He said, “You’ve got a nice accent. Where are you from?” Bri responded, “Um, the accent, it’s Australian. I was hoping that you’re kind of a sucker for accents. I didn’t know what you’d think about it.”

According to her Bachelor bio, Bri is 24 and originally from Southern California. She played soccer for a number of years, and in her downtime, she enjoys hiking and camping. Her biggest dating fear is farting too loudly.

And what happens during her time on Bachelor In Paradise? Reality Steve has spilled some details about Barnes’ time on the show, sharing that Bri gets involved in a love triangle between Matt Donald and Sydney.

Who is Matt Donald? He was eliminated on night one of Hannah Brown’s season. At the beginning of his tenure, he chose Sydney Lotuaco for a date. At the rose ceremony that week, Sydney gave Matt her rose. But not long after, Bri makes her entrance to BIP, and also asks Matt on a date. Matt, according to his Bachelorette bio, is 26, and comes from Los Gatos, California. He states that he is an old-fashioned guy who “loves to bring flowers to a girl on a first date.”

Matt and Bri actually end up in the final episode as a couple, and must choose to break up or go on an overnight date. The two decide to break up, and Reality Steve reports that Bri is the one who initiates the split.