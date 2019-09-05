Britney Spears Breaks Instagram Silence to Debut Drastic New Look

Britney Spears loves sharing content with her 22.7 million Instagram followers, and it’s not unusual for the singer to post multiple times a day. However, while the 37-year-old posts quirky selfies, photos with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and work out videos that show off her flexibility, ever since ex-husband Kevin Federline, 41, filed a police report against her father Jamie Spears, after an alleged a physical altercation with son Sean, she’s been radio silent.

The reported incident, in which The Blast reported that Jamie broke down Sean’s bedroom door following an argument, and “violently shook” his 13-year-old grandson. Britney has two sons with Federline, Sean, and Jayden James, 12, and court documents show they have both been granted a restraining order against Britney’s father.

This upsetting news came only a mere few days after her custody agreement with Federline was drastically adjusted. Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s lawyer confirmed that the new formalized agreement gives Federline the kids 90 percent of the time, to Spears’ 10 percent. When Britney is with the kids, she will not require supervision. The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2007, previously shared custody 50-50.

The singer has yet to comment on the new custody agreement, or the allegations being brought against her father, who’s served as her conservator since 2008. But on Wednesday evening, after 13 days of social media silence, Spears took to Instagram to reveal her drastic new look.

Britney Spears Is Now a Brunette

The “Baby One More Time” is synonymous with blonde hair, so to see her with dark brunette locks is a shock to the system. She captioned the photo, “Same faces, same dress, new hair!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark.!!!”

While boyfriend Asghari commented, “beautiful blonde or black,” and many of her fans “love the new BRUNETTENY,” the singer received thousands of hateful comments on her new post. Spears hasn’t “gone dark” in years, and while it reminded many of her followers of the cover of her Blackout album, which was released in 2007, not everyone was supportive of her new look, or the fact that she posted without a filter, and with black eyeliner residue on her face.

While some users wrote in the comments section that her unkempt look might be cause for concern, it should be remembered that Britney’s always posts photos and videos without using a glam filter, and unless she’s heading to a red carpet event, she also always sporting smudged eyeliner on her face. Spears doesn’t gloss over her natural “imperfections,” which is part of the reason why she’s garnered such a strong following on the social media site.

Britney’s Focus Remains on Her Kids

Federline’s lawyers told People that “Britney did the right thing and removed the children” and stated that Federline still wants his sons to have “continuing and meaningful contact with their mother.”

A source added to People, “Both of Britney’s boys are very well-behaved and well-mannered. What happened with Jamie and Sean was very unfortunate and definitely not right.”

