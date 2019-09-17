Caelynn’s Texts & Messages to Blake Discussed on BIP 2019 Reunion

After season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise comes to an end, revealing which couples got engaged and which called it quits, ABC will air a reunion episode so that the cast can discuss what happened on the beach during filming, and the drama that followed them after the cameras stopped rolling.

Caelynn and Blake’s breakup on BIP was a major source of drama for the early weeks of the reality show’s 6th season, especially since Caelynn and Blake had slept together at Stagecoach before filming began for BIP and the two were on different pages about their feelings for one another. The real drama for the former fling came off the air, however, when the episodes were airing months after their short-lived Bachelor in Paradise relationship had ended.

After Blake shared his private texts with Caelynn on Instagram as evidence that he was telling the truth, Caelynn and her fellow Bachelor Nation alums had a lot to say. That action and the drama that followed, months after filming for the season had ended, are a hot topic for discussion during the BIP season 6 reunion, especially since Caelynn and Blake were both present for the taping.

Blake hinted at this on Instagram, posting a photo taken during filming for the reunion; in the caption, he wrote “Spoiler: My hot seat gets really hot. It all comes to an end tomorrow night.”

Before the Bachelor in Paradise reunion episode airs, get caught up on the drama between Caelynn and Blake:

Blake Defended Himself on Instagram by Posting Screenshotted Text Messages After His Breakup With Caelynn Aired

Upset with the way he was portrayed on the show and the things that Caelynn had to say about him in the wake of their breakup, Blake took to social media to defend himself. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

“I was not able to defend myself down in Paradise, because me and most of the beach had no idea the things Caelynn was saying in her interviews. I NEVER ‘sweet talked’ her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no other choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself. This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked… Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth. I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much. I have genuine compassion for the trauma Caelynn has experienced in the past. To make her question my intentions in any way devastates me beyond anything I’ve ever felt… I was under the impression it was ‘just sex’ to her. Which you will see in her texts. I understand that I will probably get a lot of backlash for posting these personal text messages in my stories but unfortunately this is the only way to have a voice, since I very much feel backed into a corner.”

Before Blake deleted those text messages from his Instagram story, Heavy.com was able to screenshot the conversation, which can be read in full here.

After Blake shared their private text messages on Instagram, Caelynn took to Instagram to share her side of the story with her 1.2 million followers. In an emotional caption, she directly addressed Blake’s allegations against her, writing:

“The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship. I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words. However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless. It’s clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our “relationship” was. We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed everyday and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together. When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page.”

At the end of the note, she said that she had moved on and wanted others to do the same. Caelynn’s time on BIP ended with her leaving Paradise to pursue a relationship with Dean, and based on recent Instagram posts, it appears that they are still together. Expect that relationship to be discussed during the reunion episode, too.