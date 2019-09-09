Does Caelynn Take Dean Back on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’?

The romance between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert culminates on tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise. Dean admitted to pushing Caelynn away in the past, but now he’s asking her to dump her current beau, Connor Saeli, and run off with him. Will Caelynn accept Dean’s request and take him back? Or will she choose to stay with Connor?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert on season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.

In a promo teaser, Caelynn and Dean are shown talking in private. The former admits to feeling torn between her feelings for Dean and her feelings for Connor, but she hints at the possibility that she already knows what she’ll do. “I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen next, but I know that I want to try,” she says. “I know the decision I want to make. I’m just scared. You scare me.”

According to Reality Steve, Caelynn decides to follow her gut instinct and run off with Dean. “This is the episode where Dean comes back and takes Caelynn with him,” he writes. “While she’s with Connor (someone she told people beforehand is the one guy she came on the show for), Dean shows up, pulls her aside, Caelynn is going back and forth talking between Dean and Connor, then starts making out with Dean and leaves with him.”

Caelynn Ultimately Decides to Take Dean Back & Leave Connor

Reality Steve went on to say that Connor is devastated by Caelynn’s decision. “Connor is crushed. All I know is I read in many post Colton interviews that Caelynn said she was looking for a good Christian boy, and she ends up doing this,” he writes. Fortunately, Connor does manage to find a happy ending of his own. CinemaBlend reports that he’s dating Bachelor alum Whitney Fransway, who joined the cast at the tail end of the season.

Those curious as to whether Caelynn and Dean are still together need only look at the former’s Instagram profile. She’s posted dozens of photos of them together, including ones of them kissing and getting intimate. On August 13, she posted a photo with the caption, “Love is in the air (amongst other things…),” which Dean liked within minutes.

On August 26, Caelynn posted a couple of photos of her and Dean kissing on the Bachelor In Paradise set. “A rare moment where Paradise actually felt like paradise,” she wrote in one of the captions. To further support the belief that she and Dean are an item, Caelynn has not posted any photos of her and Connor since they wrapped filming.