Does Caelynn Miller-Keyes Break Up With Connor Saeli for Dean Unglert?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes appeared on the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 2019 with a bone to pick. She harbored a great deal of resentment for fellow cast member Blake Horstmann and ended up confronting him over feeling used by him. Then, when Dean Unglert showed up in Paradise, Miller-Keyes thought she might have found a match. But, she soon doubted their relationship as Unglert wasn’t clear about his intentions. Miller-Keyes worried that their relationship would end after Paradise and she definitely had reason to worry.

Unglert told Miller-Keyes that he doesn’t want a normal life and that “All I know is I’m enjoying spending my time with you, and I don’t want to spend it with any other girl while I’m here. But I suck at dating. It’s challenging for me to see myself getting to a point where I’m like, ‘All right, I’m ready to settle down now, but now I’m going to take off in this van for nine months so I can be as free as possible.”

Miller-Keyes continued to be concerned but, on her birthday, Unglert surprised her with a mini celebration and granted her a rose at the rose ceremony. So, she felt that Unglert was making an effort and she was cheered up … but this didn’t last long. Right after the rose ceremony, Unglert broke up with Miller-Keyes and the other BIP cast members were devastated for the heartbroken Miller-Keyes. She appeared blind-sided, especially since it was her birthday. Unglert told Miller-Keyes that she would “be miserable” as his girlfriend, according to Cosmopolitan.

Then, Connor Saeli showed up and took Miller-Keyes out on a date and soon, she was loving life again. According to Good Morning America, Miller-Keyes said of her relationship with Saeli, “It feels good to know that I have something safe and good.”

Their “breathe of fresh air” relationship wouldn’t last long, however, as Unglert returns to Paradise, regretting his decision to reject Miller-Keyes and leave the show. But, before we get into the details on what happens, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING.

According to Reality Steve, Unglert returns to the show and Miller-Keyes ends up taking him back. But, the two do not get engaged like some of the other couples on the show. They are, however, still together today.