Are Caesar & Maria Back Together on 90 Day Fiancé? 9/29/2019 Update

Caesar and Maria, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, broke up during a recent episode of the show, leaving the reality star heartbroken and alone in Mexico. However, Caesar doesn’t appear ready to give up on his girlfriend of five years; spoilers for tonight’s episode sees Caesar planning a trip to Maria’s home country of Ukraine to win her back.

The couple’s unorthodox relationship has left fans scrambling to keep up with the drama for some time now. Although Caesar is clearly head-over-heels for his Ukrainian beau, she has repeatedly canceled flights to come visit him at the last second and has endless excuses for why the two shouldn’t meet in person. Many of Caesars friends and clients have also wondered if Maria was either catfishing him or scamming him for his money, and have questioned how committed the blonde beauty actually is to Caesar.

So what’s going on with the two today? Are Caesar and Maria still together, or did they officially call it quits? Did they get back together after Maria broke up with him in Mexico? Here’s what we know about their relationship today:

Promos For Tonight’s Episode of 90 Day Fiancé Shows Caesar Planning a Trip to Ukraine

Join some new faces *in bed* Sunday at 11/10c on #90DayFiance: Pillow Talk! pic.twitter.com/axDqJ2BRTr — TLC Network (@TLC) September 27, 2019

The promo above, which is promoting a new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, shows a determined Caesar planning a trip Ukraine to be try to convince Maria to take him back.

“I’m gonna still go to Ukraine no matter what,” Caesar tells the cameras before turning around to head to his plane terminal. Clips show Caesar standing in line, waiting to board his plane as past 90 Day couples shout at him to turn around.

Last week’s episode promo also shows Caesar packing his bags in Mexico to head back home and start preparing for his trip to Ukraine. “I have to start saving up my money again so I can fly to Ukraine to meet Maria,” he tells the cameras, so it appears that Caesar is planning on spending even more money in an attempt to win Maria back.

It’s Unclear at This Time if They Are Back Together & Viewers Likely Won’t Know Until The Season Wraps Up

Although it’s too early to tell if the reality stars are back together or not (contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from revealing too much in terms of their relationship status until the season wraps up), Caesar is clearly determined to do whatever it takes to prove his love to Maria and convince her to take him back.

Caesar hasn’t posted any pictures of Maria on social media, so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together or went their separate ways after filming ended. However, as mentioned above, that might not mean much; many 90 Day couples who have rocky and uncertain relationships on the show don’t post anything on social media because TLC doesn’t want them to give anything away to fans until the season comes to an end.

However, Maria seemed pretty certain of her decision to end their relationship a few episodes ago, so fans will just have to wait and see how it all plays out when/if Caesar arrives in Ukraine to surprise her. Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria’s love story on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

READ NEXT: Is Maria Catfishing Caesar on 90 Day Fiancé? Is Their Relationship a Scam?

