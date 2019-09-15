Are Caesar & Maria Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

Caesar and Maria, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have left viewers scrambling to keep up with their roller coaster relationship since the two first appeared on the show.

Not only has Maria failed to meet Caesar in person on several occasions after he sent her thousands of dollars to buy plane tickets, the Ukrainian beauty never uses Caesar’s name in her video chats, leading Caesar’s loved ones to question if Maria might actually be catfishing the nail technician.

So are Caesar and Maria still together today? Or has she been scamming him the entire time? Here’s what we know about Caesar and Maria’s relationship:

Caesar’s Family & Friends Are Convinced She is Scamming Him, But Caesar Considers Maria His ‘Soulmate’

Although Caesar is clearly smitten with his Ukrainian girlfriend, his friends are family are concerned she might be scamming him, considering he has sent her over $40,000 since the two first got together. The reality star also stated earlier this season that he sends her approximately $800 per month currently, which has fueled the rumors that she is using him for his money.

One of Caesar’s nail clients is also convinced Maria is catfishing him after he admitted that she never uses his name in the videos she sends him. The customer questioned whether Maria was sending those same videos to multiple men, according to Pop Culture. The producers asked Caesar the same question in the clip above, to which he replied “I hope she’s not sending those videos to anyone else.”

Despite concern from his friends, family and clients that Maria is using him, Caesar is convinced Maria is his “soul mate,” telling the cameras “It’s very important for me to have somebody that’s my soul mate. Somebody I can walk the beach with, live our life in basically like a dreamland. I think I finally found the woman that I’ve been searching for all my life.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if Caesar & Maria Are Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship, so fans will just have to keep watching Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the reality couple.

Caesar hasn’t posted any pictures of Maria on social media, so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together or went their separate ways after filming ended. However, as mentioned above, that might not mean much; many 90 Day couples, especially those who have tumultuous and uncertain relationships on the show, don’t post anything on social media because TLC doesn’t want them to give anything away to fans until the season wraps up.

Viewers will just have to wait and see if the couple was able to work through their issues and finally connect in person. Be sure to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Caesar and Maria on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

READ NEXT: Is Maria Catfishing Caesar on 90 Day Fiancé? Is Their Relationship a Scam?

