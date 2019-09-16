Caitlyn Jenner’s Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Caitlyn Jenner is 69 years old and stands at a tall six feet two inches, without heels on, according to Gossip Gist. The site also lists Jenner as weighing 196 pounds and having a net worth of approximately $100 million.

Although Jenner is coming up on her 70th birthday, she still knows how to have a good time. Jenner will be appearing alongside other stars like Robert DeNiro, Ken Jeong, Chris Redd, Blake Griffin, and Caroline Rhea, among others, in The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin.

The show will air on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 10 PM EST on Comedy Central. The roast is highly-anticipated after Griffin came for Jenner with some hard-hitting jokes, including one that credited Caitlyn for her daughters’ “daddy issues “.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caitlyn Jenner Was Born on October 28, 1949 & Has Been Married Three Times

Caitlyn was born William Bruce Jenner in Mount Kisco, New York on October 28, 1949, according to Biography.com. Jenner excelled in a life of sports, specifically track and field, and after much success, Jenner found himself in the public eye. He endorsed products, spoke publicly, made TV appearances, and famously appeared on the Wheaties cereal box.

Jenner first married Chrystie Crownover in 1972 and had two children, Burt and Casey. The two were dubbed “the golden couple of American sport” before their divorce in 1981.

Jenner quickly moved on to Elvis Presley’s former girlfriend Linda Thompson, who was an entertainer on the “Hee Haw” country-music TV show. The two got married in 1981 and had two boys, Brandon and Brody, before they divorced in 1986.

Last, Jenner married Kris Kardashianin Los Angeles in 1991 and had two daughters, Kylie and Kendall, before their divorce in 2015. Jenner is currently dating 23-year-old Sophia Hutchins.

Jenner was an Olympic Gold Medal–Winning Decathlete

“Haven’t been on one of these in a while,” Jenner wrote as she stood atop the podium at Estádio Olímpico De Atenas, the home of the modern Olympic Games in 1896, during her trip to Greece with Sophia Hutchins.

According to Biography.com, Bruce was a football player set to attend Graceland College in Iowa before he suffered a career-ending injury. After recovering from the injury, Jenner switched to track and field. Jenner’s college track coach reportedly instructed him to train for the Olympic decathlon.

Jenner made an impressive run at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany, placing third in the Olympic trials and tenth at the Olympic Games, according to Team USA. Four years later, however, at the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Jenner won a gold medal and set a new world record, scoring 8,634 points in the decathlon.

After she came out as a transgender woman in 2015, Jenner was the recipient of the 2015 Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPY Awards. Once regarded as the world’s greatest athlete, Jenner walked to the stage in a jaw-dropping white Versace dress as she received a standing ovation from the audience.

Jenner Came Out As Transgender in 2015

I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 1, 2015

According to Biography.com, Jenner had made some subtle alterations to his physical appearance before news outlets began reporting on him identifying as transgender. Months later, Jenner appeared in an exclusive TV interview with Diane Sawyer on 20/20 during which he said he identifies as a woman.

On June 1, 2015, Vanity Fair released its July 2015 cover shot of Jenner as Caitlyn, which was photographed by Annie Leibovitz.

“I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self,” Caitlyn wrote on Twitter on June 1, 2015. “Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”