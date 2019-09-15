Caitlyn Jenner’s Best Jokes at the Alec Baldwin Roast

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin may have been about the well-known actor, but Caitlyn Jenner found a few ways to steal the show. While at the dais, the transgender activist and former reality TV personality had no qualms with jokes about her transition. “Back when I was Bruce, we were brothers. That’s another brother you’ll never talk to again.” Jenner said to the night’s roastee.

In anticipation of jokes that could be coming her way, Jenner took the lead and addressed news stories about possible gender reassignment surgery. “I raised 10 children. I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off. I just retired it. It was done!” She also backed it up by saying that penis—”it” as Jenner referred to the appendage—“made Kylie Jenner, the youngest self-made billionaire in history” and her model sister Kendall Jenner. Of course to her, Kendall also took the distinction of being “the highest-paid model in the world.”

Going in on those who might question why she should be there, it was also the personality’s quest to take on the naysayers. “If I’m strong enough to sit up here and get ridiculed all night, you can handle anything.” All joking aside, Jenner had a message for anyone against trans people.

Blake Griffin Jokes

While throwing some jokes towards Baldwin, Blake Griffin made sure that Jenner didn’t forget his former relationship with Kendall Jenner. The model and the basketball star briefly dated in 2017 and 2019, ultimately calling it quits after he was traded to the Pistons.

“I know we’re all here making fun of Caitlyn, but I wanted to take this moment to publicly thank you. As an athlete, I want to thank you for your bravery. As a human, I want to thank you for the door you’ve opened and on behalf of the entire NBA and half the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues” Griffin said.

Jeff Ross’ Praise of Jenner

Jeff Ross is known many as the master of ceremonies for Comedy Central roasts, so it was only natural to get his opinion on Jenner‘s performance. On an edition of syndicated series TMZ Live, he gave the hosts a glimpse of what happened during the taped event.

“Here’s the thing…Caitlyn Jenner—before any of us were even thinking about anything in our lives in 1971 I think—she did the Dean Martin Roast and roasted Joe Namath. So, she has roasts in this world way before me, like she has thick skin. She got it. She didn’t want to hold back; she wanted to put it out there,” Ross said when asked about Jenner.

Going further on his praise for the attendee, Ross also spoke to the importance of having Jenner as part of the event. “One thing I did say during my speech to Caitlyn, who wasn’t the guest of honor but was very prominent in the room, I said thank you for being our first transgender person to do the roast. You’re helping normalize what should be normal. I think no matter what your gender is, your look, your weight, your color, like there’s no normal anymore. By putting it out there, she really showed she had thick skin and that she could take it; that she is like any other entertainer up there. And by the way, she was all over the stage, game, laughing. You know somebody made a sexual joke, she stood right up. It was like bring it on—she was ready to go home with basically anybody on that dais,” the host continued.

Presenting topical and possibly politically charged humor in these times was also on Ross’mind. he reiterated the state of roast based humor saying, “Wow Harvey I think that I don’t know if it’s a turn but people are sort of standing firm on what we’ve been doing. And because people are so sensitive it makes the other side want their comedy potent. You know comedy they say laughter is the best medicine. You would never want your medicine watered down.”