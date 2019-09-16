Carrie Ann Inaba From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Currently Single

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC for season 28 on Monday, September 16 at 8/7c and Carrie Ann Inaba will be returning to the dance competition’s judges panel once again.

Fans of DWTS love Inaba for her big personality and playfully flirty nature with the show’s professional dancers and celebrities. If you’re watching Inaba on Dancing With the Stars and wondering if the 51-year-old actress, dancer, and television personality is currently in a relationship, it appears that she is currently single (and has been for over a year).

In an interview with PopCulture.com, published in March 2019, Inaba opened up about her diagnosis of Iron Deficiency Anemia, which she said “really makes a difference in the way I view dating.” She revealed that she had been single for the past year, saying “There’s something so empowering about getting to know yourself…the new me, my new schedule, my new thoughts about myself.” Although she said she was “very happy” being single, she added “But I think that when the time is right to be open to meeting somebody, I’m definitely open.”

Inaba has been open and public with her relationships and breakups in the past, so when she changes her relationship status again, she will likely let fans know about her new partner once she’s ready.

Inaba Was Engaged to Jesse Sloan in 2012 & Robb Derringer in 2017

Inaba was first engaged to Jess Sloan in March 2011, after he proposed to her on Live! With Regis and Kelly. Her rep told Us Weekly in September 2012 that the two called off their engagement, saying in a statement “They decided early in the summer to break off their engagement and have remained friends.”

In December 2016, Inaba got engaged again, this time to Robb Derringer. At the time, she told People “As a young girl, I had always dreamed about going on a date like the first date I shared with Robb. Somehow, he instinctively knew what that was and went to great lengths to surprise me with the most romantic night ever. I could see then how pure of heart he was and how generous and caring his soul was.” Continuing to gush over her new fiancé, she added “Everything about the evening felt so ‘right’. There was an ease and an authentic familiarity. We talked about everything under the stars … even marriage. There was a strong sense of destiny that night, and I think I knew then, deep in my heart, that he and I were going to be together forever.” 9 months later, however, a source told People that the couple had ended their engagement.

She Dated ‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev for Over 2 Years

Dancing With the Stars premiered as a dance competition series in 2005. From 2006 until February 2009, Inaba dated one of the show’s professional ballroom dancers, Artem Chigvintsev. According to People, however, the two met while he was competing on So You Think You Can Dance. Chigvintsev’s first season competing on DWTS was season 19, years after he and Inaba amicably split.

Artem was married to Gisele Peacock from 2004 until 2005, and is currently dating Nikki Bella. Chignvintsev will not be participating in season 28 of DWTS.

Tune in to Dancing With the Stars season 28, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.