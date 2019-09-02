Chase McNary on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 cast has experienced changes each week, as stars are eliminated from the beach and new Bachelor Nation alums join Paradise in their place. The latest star from the reality dating franchise to join BIP is 30-year-old Chase McNary.

Here’s what you need to know about Chase McNary:

He Was Originally on Jojo Fletcher’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Chase McNary earned his place among the Bachelor Nation alums after appearing on season 12 of The Bachelorette, starring Jojo Fletcher. Fletcher, who is still engaged to her final rose pick, Jordan Rodgers, eliminated McNary during week 9.

In his Bachelorette cast bio, McNary said that his three best attributes are “honest, ambitious, sense of humor.”

According to The Know, McNary was supposed to return to the Bachelor franchise earlier than BIP season 6. He was supposed to compete on the Bachelor Winter Games spinoff but ultimately turned down the offer.

He Is a Medical Sales Rep & Fitness Entrepreneur

When he went on The Bachelorette three years ago, his job was listed on his title card as “Medical Sales Rep.” According to his LinkedIn profile, McNary worked as a Territory Sales Representative Biomet for Mountain States Medical from February 2015 until July 2017.

Now, he works as Director of Communications for Revel Social, and is a partner in the brand “LeisureLetics.” His solid social media following has earned him a number of sponsorships and partnerships; most recently, he promoted his limited quantity “My Greens,” produced by Create U Nutrition.

He Starred on MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach’ & ‘The Challenge’

Although it’s been a few years since Chase was last a part of a Bachelor show, he has had plenty of recent experience with reality television. According to his IMDb profile, he starred on Ex on the Beach in 2018, and returned to MTV the following year to compete on The Challenge.

McNary told The Know “I made a split-second decision to jump over to MTV to try a new market, try a new production company and network. Going into it, I really didn’t know what I was expecting, didn’t know how it was going to go.” Later in the interview, he compared Ex on the Beach to The Bachelorette, saying “It’s definitely more dramatic. When you get coeds living in the house with real live relationships and exes coming in, that’s where actual drama and emotions come in. You’re always with your ex or someone else’s exes. There was never an easy moment.”

He Grew Up & Went to College in Denver, Colorado

McNary’s roots are in Colorado; he grew up in Highlands Ranch and graduated from Highland Ranch High School. After high school, he went to Colorado State University. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences in 2011.

Although The Know reported in 2018 that McNary had relocated to Los Angeles, California and then Scottsdale, Arizona, many of his recent Instagram posts have been geotagged in Denver and surrounding Colorado locations, so it is possible that he has since moved back to his hometown.

He Is an Uncle & Hopes For Children of His Own Soon

On social media, it appears that Chase is currently single, but that doesn’t mean he’s not surrounded by love from his family and friends. He often features his two young nephews on Instagram; in one post, he wrote in the caption “I’ve always wondered what it would be like to have a son…⁣ Don’t get me wrong, I love being an uncle. I get all the play without any of the fuss. But as I get older, I am definitely ready for kiddos.”