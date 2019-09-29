‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5: When Does It Return? Is It Renewed?

Hallmark fans have loved the newest season of Chesapeake Shores. Unfortunately, the season ended early this year on the Hallmark Channel and now we’re back to looking forward to the Christmas movies that will start at the end of the month. Has the show been renewed for Season 5? How long will we have to wait until it returns? Find out all the details and below. When you finish this article, take the poll at the end and let us know if you’d like to see a fifth season of Chesapeake Shores.

People Involved with the Show Are Saying It Will Likely Return

A renewal hasn’t been announced officially by Hallmark yet for Chesapeake Shores Season 5, as of the time of publication, but things are looking good for the show’s potential return. Don Paulson just tweeted before the finale about Season 5 and said he was looking forward to it. He’s the producer of Chesapeake Shores.

The Don Pauls Prods Twitter account wrote: “A personal message from our Executive Producer, Dan Paulson, to all the loyal #Chessies: ‘Thank you, Chessies, for all your heartfelt support in Season 4! Looking forward to coming back on Hallmark with more of the same in Season 5!'”

And the account retweeted this message from a fan:

#ChesapeakeShores #Chessies @BarbaraNiven @Rtreatwilliams so can’t wait for Episode 6 tonight. So excited that there’s going to be a Season 5. praying Trace and Abby find their way back to each-other and Mick and Megan continue to move forward❤️ — Lynn Brown (@lynnwalkerbrow1) September 29, 2019

Barbara Niven (who plays Megan), Diane Ladd (who plays Nell), Treat Williams (who plays Mick), and Michelle Vicary (executive VP of programming) had a Facebook Live chat about the show about a week ago and they were asked about the possibility of a renewal. You can watch the full live chat below.

Michelle Vicary said that a renewal was definitely possible. She said they’re the number two show in cable ratings and that’s a great sign. “It’s going places,” she said. “I have a good feeling about it.”

The episodes had 1.8 million viewers, 1.77, 1.67, 1.69, and 1.54 million viewers each week so far. That’s very similar to Season 3, which averaged 1.669 to 1.413 million viewers a week. So this season is actually up in numbers a bit.

If the Show Returns, Expect Season 5 in August 2020

If the show is renewed, you should expect the fifth season to start in August, right around the same time it starts every season. This season the show returned a little later, on August 25, probably because both When Calls the Heart and Good Witch were pushed back about a month due to edits needed on WCTH. Season 3 premiered on August 5, 2018, Season 2 premiered on August 6, 2017, and Season 1 premiered on August 14, 2016. So the show will likely keep the same schedule for Season 5. If it’s renewed, expect it around the beginning of August 2020. The late August return this season was due to unexpected, last-minute scheduling changes.

Fans are hoping for a Season 5 renewal. Here are some tweets about it:

@MichelleVicary @billabbottHC Chesapeake Shores has way too short of a season. Please renew this series for Season 5 and increase the number of episodes so we can spend more time with the O'Brien and Riley Clans! #timewellspentinChesapeakeShores — Maureen A. (@majma15) September 27, 2019

I’m loving season 4 of Chesapeake Shores but we need to have way more seasons of this show. The characters resonate and the stories are so relatable! Please @DPaulsonProds @MichelleVicary @hallmarkchannel @SCHeartHome please renew this show for seasons 5, 6,beyond #Chessies pic.twitter.com/Eg2ZVe7m2v — Sara leitch (@Saraleitch4) September 13, 2019

There’s also going to be a Chesapeake Shores spinoff movie. So demand’s certainly high for the show. The spinoff movie was announced in February and it will star the O’Brien sisters (Meghan Ory, Emilie Ullerup and Laci Mailey.) This movie’s going to take place in the winter. Here’s the synopsis:

With the winter weather dreary in Chesapeake Shores and their own love lives in a complicated state, Abby (Ory), Bree (Ullerup) and Jess (Mailey), adventure to Rome for the wedding of a childhood friend. While in Rome, they discover the wedding plans are in complete chaos and the bride may have a case of pre-wedding jitters because she has gone missing. In an attempt to find the bride, the O’Brien sisters scour the sites of Rome and work to create a happily ever after, while ultimately realizing the romance they each deserve back home in Chesapeake Shores.”

Now let us know what you think. Should Chesapeake Shores be renewed for a fifth season?

