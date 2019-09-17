How Much Does Chris Bukowski Look Like Gerard Butler?

Is it the hair? The eyes? The facial hair? The build? Frankly, it’s everything.

Chris Bukowski, from Bachelor In Paradise, is so much a replica of Gerard Butler, that on the September 3rd episode of the show, the producers switched around his chyron and introduced him as “Not Gerard Butler.”

While Chris has yet to comment on his resemblance to the actor, Katie Morton, Chris’s romantic interest on the show, seems very into it. Former Bachelor contestant Corinne even took to Twitter to write, “Holy shit these producers are gold!”

Wasn’t Chris Done With Reality TV?

Chris has been on a number of spinoffs of The Bachelor and Bachelor adjacent shows. In 2012, he appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of the reality show. Since then, he has tried his luck on Season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise and Season 3 of Bachelor Pad. After that, Chris decided he was done with reality TV.

In an official letter of retirement, he wrote, “I can’t wait for my television career to be over… I miss being me. And after today, I get to be me again. The best part is, this is the last apology I’ll have to write. I’ll never have to be sorry for being myself. I’ve made great friends through this journey and for that I will be forever grateful to ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. I’ll never say I regret being a part of it because at the time I always had a reason for doing what I did. At this point, it’s all in the past. I want to be Chris again.”

Ironically, Chris is an advisor on a dating app called The Catch.

Does Chris Get Engaged?

Fans of Bukowski will be over the moon to hear that he is, in fact, one of the three couples to get engaged this season. Chris pops the question to Katie Morton, and the two are now living their happily ever after. The other two couples to get engaged this season are Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty, and Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin.

Chris and Katie have one of the most solid relationships of the season. Their proposal will take place on tonight’s season 6 finale of Bachelor In Paradise. On last week’s episode, Chris shared with Katie, “This is where I want to be. I want to be here and I want to be here with you… My favorite part of the day is always talking to you. Our conversations are effortless and it’s easy for me to be open with you.”

He added, “I’m not here to waste my time or anyone’s time. I came here to do this for a reason, to invest my time in [someone] fully, and right now, I feel like that’s with you. I want it to be with you.”

How will things pan out for Chris Bukowski tonight? Find out on the season finale of Bachelor In Paradise, airing at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Dylan Barbour Talks Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid