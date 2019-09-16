Chris Redd: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Redd is a 34-year-old American stand-up comedian and actor best known for his role on Saturday Night Live, according to NBC.

Redd is a seasoned stand-up and will be appearing alongside other stars like Caitlyn Jenner, Robert DeNiro, Ken Jeong, Caroline Rhea, and Blake Griffin, among others, in The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. The show will air on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 10 PM EST on Comedy Central.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Redd Stars in the Netflix Original Comedy Series ‘Disjointed’

According to IMDb, Chris played the role of Dank in the Netflix original comedy series “Disjointed.” The show follows cannabis legend Ruth Whitefeather Feldman as she employs her newly graduated son and a team of young “budtenders” to help run her Los Angeles marijuana dispensary.

The 20-episode first season was met with much criticism, having only 19 percent critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after only one season.

“’Disjointed’ is ultimately trying to do too many things at once, and as a result just feels sloppy,” Sonia Saraiya wrote. “The streaming service’s freedom with language, sex, and jokes about bodily fluids are incredibly unappealing when mixed with the homey feeling of a multi-camera sitcom. What those elements should do is make a show feel vital and edgy, but in ‘Disjointed’ it just makes the whole show feel seedy, crass, and dank, as if the smell of bongwater and low-hanging smoke is seeping into the walls.”

2. Redd Joined the Cast of ‘SNL’ in 2017

Chris joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2017. He broke the news with a video on YouTube in which he plays a game, 43 for 43. Chris answers questions like “What’s your nickname?” To which he replies “Cheif” And “What’s your guilty pleasure?” To which Redd says “Porn.”

According to IMDb, Chris has appeared in 41 episodes of “SNL” since his start in 2017. He has joked alongside stars like Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, James Franco, Halsey, Emma Stone, and Adam Sandler, among many others.

Redd has been a part of some exciting and memorable sketches including one with Alec Baldwin and Keenan Thompson in which they depict President Trump having a conversation with Kanye West and Jim Brown in the Oval Office. In another sketch, Chris starred in his own version of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song.

3. Redd Received an Emmy Award in 2018

According to NBC, Chris received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.”

“Come Back, Barack” is a song performed by De-Von-Tré, a fictional group made up of Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd. The track was “produced” by Reminiscent Jam Records and its lyrics call on President Barack Obama to make a comeback.

In a post on Instagram, Chris called the moment he received his Emmy Award one of the “most Fire moments” of his life.

4. Redd Wanted to be a Rapper

“My head big so that hat was like a 1 bedroom apartment on my dome,” Redd wrote on Instagram.

Chris was born in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to Chicago at the age of 8. According to The Second City, Chris did not always picture himself as a comedian.

Initially, Chris wanted to be a rapper. However, he chose to switch to a life of comedy instead, which ultimately led to a life of great success and creative fulfillment.

Clearly, in his profession, Chris is able to meld music and comedy, as demonstrated by the success of “Come Back, Barack.” While he is a comedian on the cast of SNL, Chris is able to work with talented musicians.

5. Redd Toured With The Second City Touring Company

According to The Second City, after giving up music for comedy, Redd toured the United States and Europe with The Second City Touring Company and was an understudy for the Mainstage.

After leaving the company, Redd had roles on TV series like Chicago PD and Empire before landing a fantastic role in The Lonely Island’s movie “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.”