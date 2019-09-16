‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Cast: DWTS Contestants & Partners

The Fall 2019 premiere of Dancing with the Stars is here and all of the season 28 cast members have been revealed, though there has been a recent change with the contestants, due to an injury. There are also a couple of new pros in the mix this season and a few twists. One of the twists is that there will be no dance troupe for extra entertainment. Each season, the pairings of the pros and celebrities are revealed ahead of the show, but, this time, they will not be announced until showtime. Fortunately for those who do not want to wait, we have some spoilers on some of the celebrity dancers and who their partners are. Read on below if the new cast of celebrities, the pros, the cast changes, and lastly, the pairing info so far.

“Dancing With the Stars” Cast 2019

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are returning as co-hosts, while judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli have all come back as well. On night one, the scores and voting will all be from the judges. At-home voters will not be able to participate during the premiere, according to ABC

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are the two new pros who have joined the lineup this season. The rest of the pro dancers include Cheryl Burke, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Peta Murgatroyd, Keo Motsepe, and Brandon Armstrong.

The celebrity contestants in the ballroom this time around are country artist Lauren Alaina, singer Ally Brooke, Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, The Office actress Kate Flannery, former NFL player Ray Lewis, actor and comedian Kel Mitchell, former NBA player and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Supremes singer Mary Wilson and Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek.

Model Christie Brinkley was a part of the cast as well, but just days before the premiere, she broke her arm in rehearsals. Fortunately for her, daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook has stepped in to replace her.

DWTS 2019 Partners & Spoilers

The pairings won’t officially be revealed until the premiere airs, but some of them have been outed. Here are some of the clues and reveals.

The Inquistr reported that Hannah Brown was shown leaving rehearsals with Alan Bersten, which could very well mean he’s her partner.

Kristyn Burtt of Dance Dish with KB also gave her rundown on DWTS partner spoilers. Her pairing reports include:

Ally Brooke is with Sasha Farber

Kate Flannery is with Pasha Pashkov

Mary Wilson is with Brandon Armstrong

Lamar Odom is with Peta Murgatroyd

Karamo Brown is with Jenna Johnson

Lauren Alaina is with Gleb Savchenko

Ray Lewis is with Cheryl Burke

Kel Mitchell is with Witney Carson

The Inquistr has reported that fans speculate Christie Brinkley was originally with Val Chmerkovskiy, which would mean that now her daughter would be dancing with him. Pro Lindsay Arnold has also been rumored to be paired with Sean Spicer. This would leave Emma Slater and James Van Der Beek as the remaining pair.

Fans will have to wait and see the pairings announced on the premiere episode of the show, to see if the spoilers match the actual DWTS matches.

