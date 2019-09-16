Dancing With the Stars’ Judges & Hosts for Season 28

Dancing with the Stars is back for another season and it’s understandable if fans get a sense of deja-vu this time. Both the hosts and judges are all well-versed in the ways of the ballroom—with some dating back to show’s first season. We’ve got everything a viewer needs to know on this dream team as Season 28 gets underway.

The Hosts

Tom Bergeron

Tom Bergeron has been with Dancing with the Stars since its premiere in 2005. Before coming to the series, he was also the host of game show revival Hollywood Squares from 1998 until 2004. In addition to his time with competitions, Bergeron became the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos in 2001 and held that position until 2015.

While Bergeron is not exactly an outspoken host, he has been more vocal than usual about a certain contestant this season. He posted a message on his official Twitter account that left no doubts about how he felt about the addition of Sean Spicer. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call,” Bergeron wrote.

Away from work, the host has been practicing Transcendental Meditation for 35 years. Speaking to ABC’s Dan Harris, Bergeron said TM, “has been key in keeping his cool.” He is married and has two daughters.

Erin Andrews

Andrews is already known to sports fans thanks to work with ESPN and Fox Sports. In 2004, she started out with the former as a reporter for ESPN National Hockey Night as well as College and Little League World Series. She made the move to Fox Sports in 2012 with appearances on various studio shows. 2014 saw her introduced as the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars when its 18th season premiere.

Arguably one of her biggest battles has been against cervical cancer. She received the diagnosis and began treatments immediately. As of 2019, Andrews is currently cancer-free.

She also became a victim of stalking and discovered Michael David Barrett was videoing her through peepholes at the Nashville Marriott hotel. Some of the videos were posted, but not before authorities found more videos Barrett had recorded. For his part, Barrett was sentenced to over two years in prison.

The Judges

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba is more than just a judge, she is also a choreographer and actress. While her earliest career moments came as a singer, it was her performances as part of In Living Color‘s Fly Girls that made people take notice. She’s also made appearances in films like Goldmember, Showgirls, and Lord of Illusions.

In 2019, she took over duties as host of The Talk on CBS. When speaking about the new position, she had nothing but praise for former host Julie Chen. “Julie sent me flowers as soon as she heard that I got the job, and she’s been nothing but supportive,” Inaba told US Weekly.

Inaba’s has also been incredibly candid about her medical issues. Talking to People Magazine, the judge revealed medical issues that the public was previously unaware of. “It helped me evaluate who I am. I did a lot of soul searching. I learned about who I am besides being a sexy dancer chick. And ironically, as I let all that go, I found my way back to feeling vibrant and radiant again,” Inaba stated.

Bruno Tonioli

Anyone that watches Dancing with the Stars knows Bruno Tonioli can be outspoken. The Italian dancer not only serves as a judge on DWTS, but he is also a judge on the concurrently running British counterpart Strictly Come Dancing. Before becoming assuming is a role on the competition show, Tonioli served as a choreographer for a variety of artists including Freddie Mercury and Duran Duran.

When asked by Extra‘s Billy Bush about the controversy surrounding Sean Spicer, the judge had a much different opinion than host Tom Bergeron. “I don’t care. It’s none of my business… Either he’s a good dancer or not,” Tonioli said. It’s not the only quote that Tonioli can take credit for. During his run on the series, fans have amassed a collection of unbelievable sayings attributed to the judge.

Len Goodman

Of the three judges, Len Goodman is the oldest at age 75. He was with the British counterpart of DWTS, Strictly, through the 2016 season. After leaving, Strictly replaced him with current judge Shirley Ballas. A dancer himself, Goodman knows what it takes to win and carried home trophies for the Britsh Exhibition four times.