Darcey & Tom Dating History: How Long Have They Been Together?

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, knew each other for several years before they started dating. The reality couple met on Facebook four years ago when Darcey was living in Los Angeles, California, but lost touch after she started dating ex boyfriend Jesse Meester. The two reconnected and sparked up a romance after Darcey’s break up and have been together since.

It’s unclear exactly how long Darcey and Tom have been dating, but she and Jesse split sometime in mid-2018, so she and Tom have likely been together for at least nine months or more. Here’s what you need to know about their relationship:

Tom Helped Darcey Through Her Break Up With Jesse

Darcey told Newsweek that Tom helped her through her break up with Jesse and gave her a shoulder to cry on while she was coping with the split.

“He was there for me. He knew all about it. He was kinda my rock during that whole time … He’s older. He’s lived life. He’s a jet setter. He owns his own company. He’s very experienced in life and he elevates me. I never feel put down. It was something I had to explore because maybe he could be the one so I decided to do that journey again. I don’t regret it.”

Tom told Darcey during an earlier episode of the show how happy he was to reconnect with the reality star after she and Jesse went their separate ways and that the timing just wasn’t right until now. “When I met you, I was with someone else I was madly in love with,” Tom told Darcey during a video chat. “It didn’t work out, and then when the time came around, you were with some 25-year-old want-to-be.”

“I feel in my heart and my soul that I’m not ever going to get in a situation with what I dealt with before because he was so mean,” she responded, tearing up. “I just really wish I didn’t have to go through what I had to go through.”

The Two Appear to Still be Together Today & Darcey’s Daughters Approve of Tom

Although Darcey and Tom are facing a few obstacles in their relationship on the show right now, the couple appears to still be together today and are now reportedly engaged. According to an interview with People, Tom already has a stamp of approval from Darcey’s teenage daughters, Aspen and Aniko.

“They got to see us together and they saw me smile, and as long as I’m happy, they’re happy,” Darcey told the publication. “They got along great with him. They knew mommy was in good hands.”

The reality star often gushes about her British beau, and recently told Newsweek that “he’s an amazing guy. He’s always been a great guy. We have a really deep connection and have a lot in common. I love his voice. It’s very sexy, very James Bond.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Darcey and Tom on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

READ NEXT: Did Caesar & Maria Break Up on 90 Day Fiancé?

