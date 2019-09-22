Darcey & Tom Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are facing some trouble in paradise on tonight’s episode of the show. The two recently traveled to Albania to meet up with Darcey’s twin sister Stacey, despite Tom’s wishes for a romantic weekend with just the two of them. Tom was quickly put off by Darcey’s “twin dynamic” with Stacey, and was clearly not having any fun. The episode, titled “True Colors,” promises some uncomfortable tension between the four, and Tom makes it clear that he isn’t having a good time.

Although Darcey and Tom are facing a few obstacles in their relationship on the show right now, the couple appears to still be together today and are now engaged. According to an interview with Newsweek, the reality couple met on Facebook four years ago when she was living in Los Angeles, California. The two lost touch when she was dating her ex boyfriend Jesse Meester, but reconnected and sparked up a romance after Darcey and Jesse split. Darcey told Newsweek that Tom helped her through her break up with Jesse.

“He’s an amazing guy. He’s always been a great guy. We have a really deep connection and have a lot in common. I love his voice. It’s very sexy, very James Bond.”

Here’s what you need to know about Darcey and Tom’s relationship:

Tom Helped Darcey Get Over Her Ex Boyfriend

Darcey told Newsweek that Tom helped her through her break up with Jesse and gave her the chance to move on with her life. She revealed, “He was there for me. He knew all about it. He was kinda my rock during that whole time … He’s older. He’s lived life. He’s a jet setter. He owns his own company. He’s very experienced in life and he elevates me. I never feel put down. It was something I had to explore because maybe he could be the one so I decided to do that journey again. I don’t regret it.”

She continued: “We’re very good. We’re very happy. Things have been amazing and some people might see it that way and some people might see it a different way,” she said. “You’ll have to go through the journey along with us.”

Darcey told People in August that Tom makes her feel safe after her failed relationship with Meester, saying “My past relationship was toxic. I learned about what I want in a relationship. I really dug in deep to love myself and I know that I deserve so much more.”

She Feels Like it Was‘Fate’ When She First Met Tom

In the same interview with People, Darcey said she felt like it was “fate” that the two reconnected and fell in love so quickly. She also says that she “feels like she’s in a fairy tale” during the promo for season 3 and that she’s never been treated so wonderfully by a man before.

“When I looked into his eyes, I just knew. I felt safe and protected,” she told People. “He just treated me with respect and like a princess. I felt more of a woman. It was a very beautiful, heartwarming feeling.”

“He’s got this wonderful softness about him that I love,” she added. “We learn a lot from each other. We don’t take anything away from each other’s personality, like, there’s something that we could add to each other in the relationship, so it’s been beautiful.”

