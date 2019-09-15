David & Annie Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé: Update

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and stronger than ever, judging by their social media accounts. The couple is once again appearing on the popular TLC spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sunday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET.

Annie and David appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season five and then again on season three of Happily Ever After?. The couple first met through a mutual friend in Thailand, and although they have hit a few rocky patches in their relationship, including some financial hardships, they worked through their issues and came out stronger in the end.

Here’s what you need to know about David and Annie ahead of the Pillow Talk premiere:

David & Annie Met Through a Mutual Friend in Thailand, Although David Struggled to Pay Annie’s Dowry

David and Annie have been a fan-favorite couple since the two first appeared on 90 Days. The reality stars met through a mutual friend and quickly fell in love, so David began applied for the K-1 spousal visa to bring Annie over to the U.S.

Although the two were smitten with each other from the very beginning, David struggled to afford both the dowry he owed Annie’s family for her hand in marriage and the cost to sponsor his bride to come live in the United States.

“Annie and I met through a mutual friend in Thailand. She was just so sweet and she made me feel so young,” David revealed to In Touch Weekly. “After I proposed to Annie, we filed for the K1 visa so that we could get married in the USA, but first I had to pay a dowry to her parents,” David explained, noting that the total sum was between $23,000 to $25,000 for her dowry. “Coming back to the US, it’s been pretty tough,” he said.

David also needed to find a place for the two to live, as he was in between jobs and didn’t have his own home at the time. Luckily David had a friend who gave them a place to stay and helped the two get back on their feet when Annie first arrived in America. The two have been getting their financial affairs in order ever since and appear to be doing much better these days.

The Couple is Still Together Today & Stronger Than Ever

The reality stars are still together today and happier than ever, judging by David’s Instagram page. He frequently posts pictures and videos of the two together on social media, often accompanied with sweet, gushy captions like “I love showing my queen the world, I love you so much Annie,” and “I am so lucky to wake up to her everyday of my life.”

The couple also posts dozens of shoutouts to fans, silly cooking videos and pictures of their travels around the world, including their trip to visit Annie’s family in Thailand, as well as vacations to Australia, New York City and the Grand Canyon.

Be sure to catch David and Annie on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

