David Benioff’s Wife, Amanda Peet, & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Benioff, one of two controversial showrunners of Game of Thrones on HBO, is commonly known as one half of “D&D.” (His showrunner partner is D.B. Weiss.) But in his personal life, his other half is wife Amanda Peet. They’ve been married for more than 10 years and have three children.

1. Benioff & Peet Were Married in 2006

More than 10 years ago in September 2006, David Benioff and Amanda Peete were married in New York City. They’ve been inseparable ever since and divide their time between Manhattan and Beverly Hills.

They were married at Friends Seminary, a Quaker school that Peete attended, People reported. Guests include Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise and Elizabeth Berkley and her husband Greg Lauren.

Peete is two years younger than Benioff. They dated for four years before they were married and got engaged in 2005. Their marriage was the first for both of them.

2. They Have Three Children

The couple have three children. In 2014, their third child – a baby boy – was born, the Los Angeles Times reported. They named him Henry Peet Friedman. At the time of his birth, sibling Frances Pen Friedman was 7 and Molly June Friedman was 4.

Amanda Peet was 42 when their third child was born.

3. Benioff’s Last Name Is Friedman & He Uses Benioff Professionally

If you’re wondering why Benioff’s children’s last names are Friedman, it’s because Friedman is Benioff’s full name, the Los Angeles Times reported. He uses Benioff, his mother’s maiden name, professionally. He took this name to end confusion, since a lot of other artists were named David Friedman, Business Insider reported.

4. Amanda Peet Is an Actress Who Was Starring in ‘Studio 60’ When They Were Married

Amanda Peet is a successful actress. When they were married, she was starring in NBC’s Studio 60 and Benioff was writing for 25th Hour and Troy.

Peet also stars in Broadway productions and movies.

She has numerous credits to her name, including Brockmire (Jules for 12 episodes), Dirty John (Betty for 8 episodes, coming out in 2020), The Romanoffs (Olivia Wells), Togetherness (Tina for 16 episodes), Trust Me, The Good Wife (Laura for 7 episodes), Bent (Alex), How I Met Your Mother, What Doesn’t Kill You, $5 a Day, Studio 60 (Jordan for 22 episodes), The Ex, Syriana, A Lot Like Love, The Whole Ten Yards, Identity, Jack & Jill (Jack for 33 episodes), Saving Silverman, Body Shots, Simply Irresistible, Jump, Touch Me, 1999, Spin City, CPW, and much more. Her first IMDb reported appearance was on One Life to Live in 1995 as Layle.

She’s also modeled, appearing on a TRESemme print ad in 2007. In 2002, she was #25 on Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 of 2002.

Peet’s parents are Penny Levy, a social worker, and Charles Peet, a lawyer. She has an older sister.

5. Benioff’s Cousin Is the Co-Founder of Salesforce

Amazing @GameOfThrones! The Benioffs of the North and The Benioffs of the south have been reunited. pic.twitter.com/0nytWDJT26 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) April 6, 2015

Benioff’s cousin, Marc Benioff, is the co-founder and CEO of Salesforce, Business Insider reported in 2015. Salesforce is worth billions. Marc’s father, Russell Benioff, built an apparel chain and was highly successful. David’s father, Stephen Friedman, is the former head of Goldman Sachs.

David and Marc are related through David’s mother, Barbara Benioff. They’re distant cousins through a shared great grandfather, Isaac. They didn’t meet until the 2015 Game of Thrones premiere.

Im looking forward to finally meeting my cousin David Benioff tonight at @GameOfThrones premier. We have the same Great Grandfather, Issac. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 23, 2015

