David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (D&D) Appear in ‘Bad Writers’ Google Search

Fans are still quite angry about how Game of Thrones ended, including the finale script The Iron Throne written by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. And despite their anger, The Iron Throne was nominated for an Outstanding Writing Emmy. So fans took it upon themselves to make sure that searches for “bad writers” would pull up pictures of Benioff and Weiss. Although they first succeeded at making that a reality months ago, it’s still the case today.

D&D’s Photo Shows Up When You Search for ‘Bad Writers’ on Google

Yes, if you search “bad writers” on Google, the Image search populates with numerous photos of Benioff and Weiss, as you can see in the screenshot above.

The movement was started by a group on Reddit’s freefolk subreddit months ago, and the result is still the same today.

Four months ago, one Redditor posted a thread about Benioff and Weiss, asking everyone to upvote it to change the Google search results. The thread had their picture and the title read: “Bad Writers. Upvote this post so its the first result when you google “Bad writers.”

This exact photo still shows up among the top Google image results. It got nearly 51,000 upvotes on Reddit and 1,400 comments.

Redditor KinslayersLegacy wrote a comment about the movement that earned Reddit gold:

GRRM’s material built up a richly populated world that felt entirely plausible and rooted in a sort of reality. The show followed it pretty faithfully and was a work of great pacing and character development. When the GRRM material ran out, they realized they were in too deep and no well defined exit plan. They had to screw up the pacing and start axing entire plot arcs as quickly as possible. So here we are several seasons later with episodes that cover what probably would have been several episodes in the first couple seasons built on bad plot decisions to begin with. And instead of original and genuinely intriguing plot development, we basically have a bunch of TV tropes and deus ex machina playing out the string. Disappointing finish, no doubt. But not entirely unexpected. Edit: I just want to add. I still ultimately enjoy the series. And I don’t think everything in the last few seasons is bad. They did Theon’s end well, for instance. But the show had the potential to be so much more.”

Redditor silvershadow881 responded: “Kinda feels like they looked back and noticed that the “best episodes” were those when something unexpected happens. Now they are trying to have that every episode, even if it hurts the larger narrative.”

That seems accurate. The name of the game for the final season was subverting expectations.

Redditor u/granthphone commented with a great meme:

And then there’s this meme two weeks ago shared by u/Styrofoamman123. It’s part of a thread about how proud Reddit is that their photos still appear under Bad Writers.

One day ago, an alternative freefolk Reddit did the same post again, which got 8,000 upvotes and 139 comments.

Fans Are Trying to Take Over Other Searches Too

Now fans are trying to take over other searches too. There’s an attempt to make their pictures show up under “Bad Emmy Nominees.”

And they want this picture to show up when you search for “The Iron Throne.”

READ NEXT: Interview with Creator of the Fundraiser for Emilia Clarke’s Charity: ‘It’s a Message of Love & Support’