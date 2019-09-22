D&D Net Worth: How Much Are Benioff & Weiss Worth?

Collectively known as D&D, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are both multimillionaires. The two made most of their money off Game of Thrones, but their net worth will only grow now that they’ve signed on for Star Wars and other projects.

D.B. Weiss & David Benioff Are Both Worth $50 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, both Weiss and Benioff are separately worth $50 million. Weiss is best known for being the screenwriter and executive producer for Game of Thrones. The show was his biggest project so far, and prior he wrote an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also directed 13 episodes of the documentary series The Specials. Weiss has a degree from Wesleyan University and a master’s from the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. His debut novel was Lucky Wander Boy.

Benioff is best known for Game of Thrones also. Prior to the series, he wrote an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Kite Runner, When the Nines Roll Over, Stay, Troy, and 25th Hour.

Benioff has a master’s from Trinity College Dublin and University of California-Irvine. He worked as a bouncer and English teacher before moving into film and TV.

They Signed on for the Next ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

Weiss and Benioff signed a major deal with Disney to produce at least three Star Wars movies, Cnet reported. These are to release in 2022, 2024, and 2026.

Collider reported that they may not be as intensely involved as originally indicated. They’re writing at least one screenplay for Star Wars and will at least pen overall treatments for the others. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the original deal was for them to write all three, but now it sounds like they’re committed to writing at least one of the screenplays.

They Also Signed a Major Deal with Netflix

Weiss and Benioff signed a major Netflix deal in August 2019. It’s a multi-year, $200 million deal (possibly worth as much as $300 million) that exists simultaneously with their Disney Star Wars deal. They’ll also keep executive producer credits on the Game of Thrones prequels even if they aren’t involved.

The deal marked their leaving HBO and, for all intents and purposes, the end of the Confederate series they were once going to helm.

With the Disney and Netflix deals, Benioff and Weiss’s net worths will likely be much higher than $50 million apiece soon.

Benioff & Weiss Both Own Multi-Million-Dollar Homes

After signing the deal with Disney, Weiss bought a $9 million mansion in Hancock Park in Los Angeles, Celebrity Net Worth reported. This was a big step up from his 2007 home that was worth $1.25 million in the same neighborhood.

Benioff, meanwhile, bought a $4.625 million home in Beverly Hills in 2007, most likely a result of his wife Amanda Peet’s successful acting career. They own a home in New York City also, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Expect Benioff and Weiss’s net worth to skyrocket in the coming years. Although their treatment of the Game of Thrones final season was highly controversial, they’ve signed major deals since the series ended. Their deals with Disney and Netflix will only propel their careers forward in the future and likely increase their net worth even more in the years to come.

