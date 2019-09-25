Dean Kowalski on Survivor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dean Kowalski, 29, is one of the contestants competing on Season 39 of Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Kowalski is a former math teacher currently working in tech sales in New York City. He played basketball at Columbia University and grew up in Westfield, New Jersey.

The new season of the long-running reality competition debuted September 25, 2019. Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

Here’s what you need to know about Dean Kowalski.

1. Dean Kowalski Says His ‘Social Intelligence’ Will Help Him Compete; Jeff Probst Described Kowalski as a Chameleon of Sorts

He's got swagger, hunger, and drive. Do you think Dean will stick with his plan to downplay his occupation and athleticism? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/OjrewPH7Pt — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 16, 2019

Dean Kowalski says that he believes he’ll get far in the game by relying on his ability to read people and situations accurately. He told Survivor producers, “My social intelligence will allow me to read when to go big and when to fall back. I strongly believe in my ability to get along with and be liked by a variety of different people. This will allow me to build strong, diverse alliances.”

Before the season premiere, Jeff Probst described Kowalski as a type of chameleon. “When I first met Dean, all I saw was the swagger. But you dig a little deeper and you realize, ‘I’m showing you one thing, I may show her something else, I may show those two people a completely different side of me.'”

2. Kowalski Works In Tech Sales In New York City But Said He Would Avoid Telling Castmates That He’s a Salesman

Dean Kowalski works for Google in New York City. According to his LinkedIn profile, Kowalski joined the company as an Account Executive in January of 2017.

But Kowalski did not plan to share this information with his fellow tribemates. He told Survivor producers that he feels the title of “salesman” brings up images of someone who is “sleazy” and constantly strategizing, and therefore wants to avoid that sort of labeling.

According to Kowalski’s LinkedIn and Instagram accounts, he started another job in May of 2019 as the head of social media for Mister Softee ice cream truck franchise. A friend questioned on Instagram whether this was for real, and Kowalski responded that it was true.

Prior to joining Google, Kowalski worked for a tech start-up called Grovo. The company creates learning platforms for businesses and employees.

3. Kowalski Played Basketball at Columbia University

Dean Kowalski’s first true love was basketball. In his application video, Kowalski explained that he grew up in an affluent area of New Jersey but chose to attend an inner-city high school known for its basketball program. Kowalski said he was one of only four white students in the school and that the experience taught him how to get along with anyone, regardless of their background, race, or age.

Kowalski was a four-year letter-winner at Saint Patrick’s High School, in addition to being the school valedictorian in 2009. His dreams of playing college basketball came true when he signed on to play at Columbia University.

Kowalski joked in an interview with Parade magazine about his small amount of playing time at the collegiate level. “I use ‘play’ very sparingly because I had front-row seats for the most part. I was a co-captain my senior year, but I only played two minutes a game.”

4. Dean Kowalski Majored In Economics at Columbia & Earned a Master’s Degree In Education From Johns Hopkins

Dean Kowalski did not initially plan to pursue sales as a career. His college major at Columbia was economics. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2013.

During his time as an undergrad, Kowalski was elected president of the Kappa Delta Pho fraternity. He also served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Columbia Athletics Leaders for Life program.

Kowalski later earned a Master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins in 2015.

5. Kowalski Was a Math Teacher in Miami During Two Years With Teach for America

Dean Kowalski appears to have earned his master’s degree in education online. At the same time that he was working on that advanced degree, Kowalski was living in Miami teaching algebra. On the Survivor website, Kowalski noted that his proudest accomplishment was “achieving the highest success rate of all Miami Algebra 1 teachers for students passing the end of year exam.”

Kowalski’s two years in Florida was part of the Teach for America program. He explained to Parade magazine that when he signed up for the program, he decided to get out of his comfort zone and go somewhere he had never lived.

During his time in Miami, Kowalski also got to spend time on a basketball court. He volunteered to coach the JV team at Miami Jackson Senior High School.