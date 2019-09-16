Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Relationship Update & Timeline

If you’re watching this season of Bachelor In Paradise, you’re well aware of all the drama that’s gone down between Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes. What’s their relationship timeline? When did they meet and how are they doing today? Here’s what you need to know.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes had a tough start to paradise after spending perhaps too much time with Blake Hortsmann. But once Dean walked down the stairs and onto the Paradise beach, Caelynn made it clear who she was after.

That isn’t to say they didn’t have a rough go of it. She and Dean were together, but then Dean dumped her and left the show. Caelynn then started to flirt with Connor Saeli, but around that time, Dean came back saying he wanted to leave with Caelynn. In the end, Caelynn decided she would leave with Dean, leaving Connor in the dust… and single.

Are They Together Today?

Today, it seems that Caelynn and Dean are doing better than ever. Less than a week ago, Dean took to Instagram to post a photo of he and Caelynn clearly enjoying some privacy in teh van. He commented on the post, “sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early, the vantasy suite waits for no one 🚙.”

The same day, Caelynn posted her own picture to Instagram that read, “They say you don’t know a good thing till it’s gone… I think it’s time to bring the mustache back @deanie_babies.”

Clearly, the two are still an item and are going strong. And, according to Cheat Sheet, the two have taken things further by making a big decision: to get a phone plan together.

Dean shared that tidbit on his Help! I Suck at Datin… podcast, sharing, “We’ve taken the biggest step I’ve ever taken in a relationship. … Caelynn and I, as of yesterday, are on a cellphone plan together.” Caelynn then took to Instagram to write, “Agreed to at least 2 years with this guy ….”

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

While Dean and Caelynn hit it off, this made things pretty awkward for Connor when Caelynn left paradise to pursue a relationship with Dean. In a recent interview with People, Dean was asked how it was to meet Connor in person. He said, “I was like, ‘Hey, man. It’s nice to meet you. You’re even more handsome in person [than] you are on television and from a distance…

Dean continued, “Connor is this really incredibly good-looking dude. I was terrified. I was, like, building him up, and then after the show, I shook his hand and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s nice to officially, formally meet you,’” Dean explained. “He leans over and he goes, ‘Nice to meet you too, man. I would really love to see the van sometime. I’ve been thinking about doing the van life myself.’ And I go, ‘Bro, you can’t say that because you’ve been talking s–t about my van nonstop on the Bachelor in Paradise.’”

Be sure to tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor In Paradise tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.