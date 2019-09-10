Does Demi Burnett Break Up With Girlfriend Kristian Haggerty on BIP?

Demi Burnett revealed on Bachelor in Paradise 2019 this season that she had been dating a woman prior filming the show, but she went on to BIP for some self-discovery. She began dating Derek Peth but realized she wanted to pursue a relationship with girlfriend Kristian Haggerty. So, in a bold move by production, Haggerty was brought on as the first-ever cast member who had no affiliation with the franchise whatsoever. The closest comparison is when Ashley Iaconetti’s sister Lauren came to Paradise.

In any event, Burnett and Haggerty began to solidify their relationship on BIP, but, as the finale nears, Burnett begins to stress out over their relationship.

Before we get into some of the spoilers on the couple and why Burnett is having anxiety, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens to Burnett and Haggerty on and after Paradise.

Demi Burnett Worries About Kristian Haggerty Flirting With Other Women

Prior to tonight’s episode, ABC described Burnett’s stresses as these, “Demi is having difficulty watching Kristian flirt with other women and wonders if she will be able to open up and offer Kristian what she needs. Demi isn’t quite comfortable yet displaying her affection in public, but will she be able to get over her own insecurities and fears and give Kristian, a physically affectionate person, what she needs to deepen their relationship? Will an unexpected date card reinforce their connection?”

On the show, Burnett confesses to the cameras, “Kristian is just flirty with girls, and it sucks. I hate seeing it! I feel like she’s more interested in them than me. It’s just getting to me. Like, I can’t … I can’t watch it. I don’t want to see that.” She continues, “I don’t know if maybe she’s lacking physical touch from me, and so she’s going to get it from somewhere else, but I don’t think that that’s fair. It has everything to do with me not being comfortable with being gay around people.”

Burnett struggles with having her sexuality on display and worries how it will affect her relationship with Haggerty, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kristian Haggerty and Demi Burnett Get Engaged

These two do not break up on the show. Reality Steve has reported that they get engaged and are still together today.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, host Chris Harrison talks about production’s decision to “break the rules” and allow an “outsider” onto the show for Burnett, in the first same-sex relationship on BIP. Harrison admitted, “I’m not exactly sure how we would have embraced Demi’s situation in year’s past. But with the way we do the show now, we let it come to us. When this situation presented itself to us with somebody we really love and care about in Demi, I think our initial instinct was the right one: ‘Let’s lean into it. Let’s go there. Let’s explore this.'”

He continued, “We could have easily said that because Demi is in somewhat of a relationship back home that she won’t find love here and we should send her home and go on our way. Instead, we all made the decision to break or bend the rules a little bit. And the good news is, there is no rulebook.”