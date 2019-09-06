Demi Lovato’s Instagram Bikini Photo Embraces Cellulite

Demi Lovato has posted a bikini photo to Instagram that she said was unedited and designed to mark the start of a more authentic life, celebrating the natural female form, cellulite and all.

Demi shared the photo to her 73.7 million Instagram followers. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day,” she wrote with the picture. She included hashtags about cellulite and wrote in full:

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

Here’s the photo as it appears on Instagram. It’s received more than 6.8 million likes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Previous Demi Lovato Bikini Photos Were Edited

Previously, Demi Lovato had posted photos that show the same bikini but edited out her cellulite and other perceived figure flaws. One of the previous pictures showed her in Bora Bora.

People responded positively to the unedited picture, including celebrities. “Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful. Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!” Ashley Graham wrote. Noah Cyrus wrote, “ur so hot 😫😍.” Hailey Bieber also offered support, writing, “YES 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 U LOOK INCREDIBLE. ❤️” Debby Ryan commented, “I love you. thank you thank you thank you for this — you’re also unequivocally the hottest so.” Many more people commented that they were proud of Lovato for taking the step and thought she looked beautiful.

Demi Lovato has struggled with self image and addiction, culminating in a previous overdose. Lovato’s struggles with substance abuse were used as grist for her artistry. In 2018, she revealed she had fallen off the wagon in a song called “Sober.”

The song’s lyrics go in part:

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”

According to Page Six, in 2018, the Los Angeles Fire Department “confirmed that emergency personnel received a call at 11:22 a.m. local time and responded to a residence on Lovato’s block shortly after. The fire department said that a 25-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital.” The Los Angeles Police Department said the department had responded to a “medical emergency” at a home on Lovato’s block at 11:40 a.m. Los Angeles time, reported Page Six. Thankfully, Demi recovered from that incident.

READ NEXT: Celebrity Reactions to News of Demi’s Overdose.