Did Avery Move to Syria to be with Omar on 90 Day Fiancé?

Avery and Omar, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are TLC’s first Muslim couple to appear on the show. Avery met Omar in Lebanon during a recent episode of 90 Days and has been making plans to move to her fiance’s warn-torn country of Syria after they tie the knot.

Avery, 19, converted to Islam when she was 18-years-old and joined a Muslim dating site where she met Omar, 24. In an earlier promo for this season of Before the 90 Days, Avery’s family and close friends expressed concern for her safety if she relocates to Syria to be with Omar.

So did Avery actually go through with the move? Is she living in Syria with Omar today? Here’s what we know about Avery and Omar’s living arrangements:

She Shared a Few Pictures of Omar’s Hometown on Instagram & Says Latakia is ‘Beautiful’ & Safe

Avery has been adamant on moving to Syria despite warnings from her family, friends, and the U.S. government on how dangerous the country currently is. According to Soap Dirt, the reality star is eager to take the leap of faith and relocate to Omar’s hometown of Latakia as soon as they tie the knot.

The 90 Day Fiancé celeb recently shared a photo of a scenic view of the port city on Instagram, writing “Not all of Syria is just war zones. Latakia is so beautiful and it’s actually safe.” She also wrote in another post that it would be her “pleasure to live in a beautiful city like this with beautiful people.”

Although Avery claims Latakia is generally safe from the conflict of the civil war that’s been ravishing the country, Latakia has been home for refugee camps that have come under attack in recent years, according to Soap Dirt, so her safety is still not guaranteed. It’s also unclear if TLC will even film in Syria if Avery does relocate, so they might have their time on the show cut short if the network chooses not to risk their own safety by following them to the war-stricken country.

A recent kidnap victim in Latakia also told Soap Dirt that the fallout from the Syrian civil war has “removed most law and order” from the city and “armed gangs and criminal networks freely operate out in the open.” So despite Avery’s pictures of the beach-side resorts in Latakia, the city might be more dangerous than she is letting on.

It’s Unclear at This Time if She Did Actually Move to Syria

The reality star hasn’t posted any personal details about her living arrangements on Instagram or slipped up to the media just yet, so it’s unclear at this time if she did move to Syria to be with Omar. The couple likely has contractual obligations to TLC which stops them from sharing too much about their personal lives or relationship until the season wraps up, so fans will just have to keep tuning in Sunday nights to see how their love story plays out.

However, she did tell Newsweek earlier this month that she enjoyed her time in Lebanon when she flew over to meet Omar, and found the Lebanese culture “beautiful” and thought the people were very kind.

“When [Omar] first brought up Lebanon I got a little bit nervous just because I didn’t know much about it, but I really had trust in him that he wouldn’t take me anywhere that was too dangerous.” she said.

Despite all the opposition from her family and loved ones, Avery is eager to be with Omar, even if that means moving to Syria. “No one can sway my decision on my choices,” she told Newsweek. “I really make my own path and I’ll tell them that.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Avery and Omar on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

READ NEXT: Did Avery Convert to Islam for Omar on 90 Day Fiancé?

