‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast & Tonight’s Performance Spoilers 9/30/2019

It’s week 3 for Dancing With the Stars season 28 and there will be another elimination tonight. The first one of the contestants who was voted off this season was Supremes singer Mary Wilson. Who will be next? Read on below for a rundown of the spoilers on the cast’s performances tonight, their scores from last week, as well as the latest news on the contestants and their partners.

DWTS Season 28 Spoilers Tonight

The theme of episode 3, which airs on September 30, 2019, is “Movie Night” and each of the remaining couples will be competing in the ballroom. The official ABC synopsis of what to expect reads, “Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs inspired by the celebrity’s favorite movies including Wilson Philips’ “Hold On,” “Here We Go Again” from Mamma Mia!, Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” Selena’s “Dreaming of You,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” among others. The show will open with a behind-the-scenes look at some movie magic on our very own “backlot.” Weaving through three “movie sets” on the way to the ballroom, viewers will run into our stars and pros as they make their way to stage! In addition, the broadcast will include a special Star Wars moment.”

Here is the list of dances each of the contestants and their pros will be performing:

Country star Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will dance the Tango.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will deliver a Rumba.

Model and daughter of Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy, performing a Tango.

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber are set to put on a Rumba dance.

Kate Flannery from The Office and Pasha Pashkov will dance the Quickstep.

Queer Eye star Karamo and Jenna Johnson are going to perform a Jive routine.

Comedian Kel Mitchell and mirrorball champion Witney Carson are performing the Rumba.

NBA Champion and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, is paired with Peta Murgatroyd and they will dance the Cha Cha.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are also set to perform a Cha Cha.

Actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater are delivering a Rumba routine.

Ray Lewis Quits DWTS

If you notice Ray Lewis and his routine missing from the above performance descriptions, there is a reason. Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis and veteran pro dancer Cheryl Burke were set to perform a Cha Cha tonight, but Entertainment Tonight has reported that Lewis is leaving the show. Lewis posted a message on Instagram about mental health and what’s important to him. In the post, he wrote, “Don’t get me wrong – I understand the grind – the effort and commitment it takes is unparalleled. But when you finally level up what else will be left? Did you cut off your friends and family or sacrifice your mental health? Make time for what matters. Take care of yourself. Mind, Body, and Spirit. #NoExcuses.”

ET Online has stated that a source has told them Lewis and his pro partner Cheryl Burke will be dropping out of the competition because of an injury Lewis is reported to have sustained.