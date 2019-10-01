Tonight’s theme was “Movie Night” on Dancing With the Stars 2019 and it started with a big opening number. Unlike some seasons in the past, the live results for week 3 will not air on Tuesday night. For season 28, there is live voting throughout the show and the bottom two contestants are revealed at the end. Then, the judges vote off one of the bottom two. Read on below for the spoilers on who was eliminated tonight, along with a recap of the performances.

Tonight’s DWTS Performances & Scores

The first performance of the night was to the song “Pretty Woman”. Lauren Alaina and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed the routine and received decent scores from the judges. For their score tonight, they received a 20.

Hannah Brown was the second performer of the night and brought some bridesmaid flavor to her routine, with the support of some friends of hers, one of which who is getting married. Brown’s Rumba routine with Alan Bersten received rave reviews from the judges, but they wanted some more hip action from Brown. Brown scored a 21 tonight.

Karamo Brown was the next to perform and he danced with pro partner Jenna Johnson. He didn’t receive the best critiques from the judges, but he said he was going to remain positive about his missteps in his dance tonight. He ended up getting a score of 16.

Pop star Ally Brooke was then up, with partner Sasha Farber, and they channeled Selena for their romantic routine. Head judge Len Goodman gushed over Brooke’s performance, as did the other judges, though Goodman wasn’t fond of Brooke rushing up to him for a high-five in celebration. Before receiving her score of 24, Brooke revealed that she actually is friends with Selena’s family.

Then came the announcement that Ray Lewis was too injured to continue on in the competition, which meant he was forced to leave the show. Instead of him performing, former DWTS winner Rashad Jennings appeared for a special performance, inspired by Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

James Van Der Beek was up next and his wife Kimberly sat in on his rehearsal with Emma Slater. Van Der Beek then revealed that he was dedicating his performance to his wife. He and Slater danced to “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. Co-host Erin Andrews called the performance “crazy beautiful” and the judges responded with a total score of 22.