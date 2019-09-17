Dylan Barbour Talks Tyler Cameron Dating Gigi Hadid

By now, fans of Bachelor Nation are well aware of the fact that Tyler Cameron is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. But what do his friends have to say about the budding romance?

Last week, ET spoke to Tyler’s pal, Dylan Barbour, about the relationship. Dylan shared, “Tyler’s in New York. He’s living his life… I talk to Tyler all the time.” He continued, “He’s [a]… real happy guy… I don’t care whether [she’s] a supermodel or not. As long as Tyler’s happy, I’m happy,” he said.

Last month, a source told ET that the couple, referring to Tyler and Gigi, had “just started getting serious.”

They said, “Things are very easy for Tyler and Gig… They both are extremely kind and want the same things in life. They both are in the modeling world and understand each other’s passion.”

They Initially Connected on Social Media

Tyler and Gigi first connected on social media, after the supermodel followed the former Bachelorette contestant on Instagram. Within a matter of days, they were seen together at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, New York. A couple days later, Tyler was spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment in New York City.

Then again, on August 14, the couple was seen hitting up Justin Theroux’s bar, Ray’s. That same weekend, they drove to upstate New York for a weekend getaway– they thought it was on the DL until a fan caught them at a coffee shop.

Most recently, the pair hung out together at the MTV VMA’s after-party. A source told US Weekly, “Gigi brought him over to Taylor Swift’s section and they chatted… Tyler and Gigi were dancing all night. He had his arms wrapped around her and was kissing the back of her neck. They were inseparable.”

Then, on September 8, the couple walked New York Fashion Week’s Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger show. Gigi walked with her sister, Bella, and Tyler made his appearance by himself.

Dylan Barbour and Hannah G

Dylan and Hannah G doing a horrible job yesterday in San Diego pretending they aren’t together pic.twitter.com/x7feLigbXk — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 8, 2019

And what are Dylan and Hannah up to these days? Coming hot off Bachelor In Paradise, the two haven’t done too much to hide their relationship.

Just last week, a fan posted a picture of the two canoodling on a blanket at the beach, suggesting they’re still very much an item. No word yet on when an actual wedding will take place. For now, it seems they’re focusing on building their relationship.

Earlier this week, Barbour threw shade at a critic who said that Hannah can do much better than Barbour. The fan wrote, “You can do so much better than Dylan! You need a MAN!” Dylan shot back jokingly, “You tell her Lauren.” Clearly, Dylan made light of the situation.

In a previous interview with Extra, Godwin told audiences that Barbour is a “keeper”.

Asked by Extra what it is she loves about Dylan, Hannah shared, “I think just seeing who he is… he’s great at making jokes all the time. And sometimes he covers his jokes up with how he feels… but getting to really see who he is and how he is. It’s great. He’s a keeper.”

Be sure to tune in to the finale of Bachelor In Paradise tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

