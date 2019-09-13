Eddie Money Dead: ‘Take Me Home Tonight’ Singer Dies at 70

Eddie Money, the “Take Me Home Tonight” singer, died at the age of 70 on September 13, 2019.

Money is survived by his wife, Laurie, and their five children, Zachary, Jessica, Joseph, Julian, and Desmond. Money’s tragic passing comes a month after the singer announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Money had been a smoker for most of his life.

Money was a native of Brooklyn, New York, where he trained for a time with the NYPD. In 1968, Money moved to Berkely, California, in order to further his musical career. In the early 1980s, Money was one of the early stars of the burgeoning MTV with the music videos, “Think I’m in Love” and “Shakin.'” On arguably his most famous work, “Take Me Home Tonight,” Money collaborated with Ronnie Spector.

Money’s Family Said That He ‘Passed Away Peacefully’ on September 13, 2019

A statement from Money’s family, via Variety, read, “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

It appears as though Money’s death was initially announced by the Nashville, Tennessee, radio talk show host, Phil Valentine.

Money Had Been Appearing in a Reality Show With His Family Which Showed His Health Struggles

Since April 2018, Money had been appearing in a reality show with his family, named “Real Money.” The show aired on AXS TV.

Money’s son, Des, and daughter, Jessica, are both up-and-coming singers. Prior to her father’s passing, Jessica sent out an Instagram post promoting her father’s cancer foundation.

Money Said That Meeting His Wife Laurie in 1985 Inspired Him to Get Sober

Money told People Magazine in 1996 that it was meeting his future wife, Laurie, in 1985, that inspired him to become sober. Laurie had been working as a model at the time the pair met. Laurie told the magazine, “I really didn’t know who he was. I used to get him mixed up with John Mellencamp. He was really interested in having children, but he had to stop doing what he was doing. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have stayed.” The pair married in 1989.

On his newfound domestication, the magazine noted that Money was known to cancel concerts in order to attend one of his children’s ballet recitals.

