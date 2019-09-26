Egg on The Masked Singer Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returns to television with a two-hour season 2 premiere, Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX. One of the characters performing on the first night of competition is The Egg.

The Egg faced off against The Butterfly in the season’s first head-to-head performance battle. The Egg chose to sing and perform to “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga and, while the Egg did not sound like a professional singer, they certainly gave an entertaining performance. Unfortunately, The Egg lost to the Butterfly, which meant they were sent to the “smackdown” at the end of the premiere episode.

A number of clues were revealed before, during, and after the Egg’s first performance, and initial guesses regarding the Egg’s celebrity identity were made by the judges and viewers watching and live-tweeting at home. Here’s what we learned:

‘The Masked Singer’ Egg Clues

The Egg dropped a number of egg puns during their “Super Sneak Peek” first clue video package, later revealing that they “always work hard for the first and last letters of the alphabet” and also revealed they are “pro-team.”

The video clue package for the show’s premiere night offered several clues that, while more identifiable, still could be interpreted in a number of different ways.

#EggMask 🥚 is no yoke! Can you crack the mystery with these clues? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/iNgONHrjD1 — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

The major visual clues offered during the Egg’s premiere clue package were a snowglobe, a swan, and a skateboard. As we learned last season, these images are likely related to what the celebrity is famous for as well as what they enjoy doing in their personal lives, so they should not necessarily be taken literally.

Keywords like “Figure,” “leap,” and “pyramid” suggested that the celebrity is a professional athlete, perhaps in figure skating or gymnastics.

The Egg also teased that they were “Going for the gold” while competing on The Masked Singer. Could that mean the celebrity has competed in the Olympics?

When it was time for the Egg to perform, the judges guessed that based on his singing voice, the celebrity behind the Egg costume is a guy.

When given an opportunity to address the judges, the Egg said “I’m always extra, and I do enjoy a good sparkle.” This didn’t help the judges’ guesses, though they did pick up on the fact that “sparkle” might be a clue about the celebrity’s identity, or at least his sense of style.

The Egg on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Based on several of the Egg’s clues, Jenny McCarthy guessed the celebrity behind the mask is a figure skater, like Johnny Weir, Adam Rippon.

Ken Jeong, on the other hand, predicted that it’s a television personality such as Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness.

Nicole Scherzinger went a different route, guessing that the Egg is fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Not walking into my kitchen that’s for sure….and trust me with my voice I’m definitely not under the mask tonight on #TheMaskedSinger ! https://t.co/p2hYnko5OZ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 25, 2019

One celebrity we can (probably) cross off the list of guesses is chef Gordon Ramsay. Before the show premiered, he retweeted a video of the Egg, writing “Not walking into my kitchen that’s for sure….and trust me with my voice I’m definitely not under the mask tonight on #TheMaskedSinger !”

Tune in to The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.