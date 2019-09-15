Elizabeth & Andrei 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and going strong. The couple recently welcomed their daughter Eleanor Louise to the world earlier this year, and will be featuring on the popular spinoff series Pillow Talk, which airs Sunday, September 15 at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

Elizabeth and Andrei first appeared on Season 5 of the original 90 Day Fiance series before signing on to the fourth season of Happily Ever After. Here’s what you need to know about the couple ahead of the Pillow Talk premiere:

The Two Met Through a Dating App & Connected in Ireland, Before Moving to Florida to Be Together

After chatting on a dating app, Elizabeth met Andrei while visiting Dublin in 2016. Their relationship quickly blossomed after meeting face-to-face, and Andrei decided to relocate to Florida to be with his soon-to-be-wife.

The couple had a rocky road to their “happily ever after,” however; Andrei doesn’t get along with Elizabeth’s family, who was very protective of Elizabeth when the two first started dating. Her sisters worried Andrei was using Elizabeth for his American visa, while her father didn’t think Andrei could support his daughter when he wasn’t working.

The couple has also clashed over Andrei’s short temper and controlling attitude; according to Elizabeth, Andrei “likes his women to be a bit more conservative,” and he has confronted her about how close she is to her friends and family in the past, which hasn’t sat well with her sisters. She also admitted that Andrei sometimes makes “rash decisions” based on his temper, and the two have argued about money, living arrangements and Elizabeth’s family often in the past.

The Couple Tied The Knot in 2017 & Welcomed Their Daughter to the World in January, 2019

Despite issues with Elizabeth’s family and Andrei’s reservations about Elizabeth’s social life, the two worked through their issues and tied the knot in December, 2017 at a courthouse in Tampa, Florida. The couple first became engaged in Sicily, Italy in August of 2016, according to Reality Blurb.

The duo also announced that they were expecting in May, 2018, just a few short months after their wedding. Elizabeth was on a road trip with her husband when she fell ill and couldn’t eat anything. When the couple got home, Elizabeth took a pregnancy test, which came back positive. Although the reality stars weren’t trying for a baby, they were excited nonetheless and started preparing for their daughter’s arrival.

“Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing!” they shared at the time. The couple also announced their plans to have another wedding in Andrei’s native Moldova, according to Distractify.

Elizabeth gave birth to daughter Eleanor Louise at 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23, in Tampa, Florida. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches, according to her Instagram post, which you can view above.

Be sure to catch Elizabeth and Andrei on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.

