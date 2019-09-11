Elizabeth & Jamie, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have one of the most tumultuous and volatile relationships of season 9. They’ve had dozens of blowout fights, complete with a few flipped tables and a four day disappearing act. Their arguments have left fans scrambling to figure out what’s going on with the two and if they have worked through their issues all season.

So are Jamie and Elizabeth still together? Although it’s still a bit too soon to tell (we won’t know for sure until after tonight’s Decision Day finale episode), we’ve got some thoughts and ideas on what might go down between the two. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Jamie and Elizabeth:

They Have a Strong Sexual Chemistry But a Strained Relationship

The couple has had a pretty rocky relationship throughout the season. Right off the bat, Jamie was put off by how close Elizabeth and her father are, and she was quick to tell Jamie to “f–k off” during a rough boat ride while the two were on their honeymoon (when he was just trying to comfort her). Elizabeth flipped a table during another argument, and Jamie has been quick to pack his bags and leave for days at a time whenever he feels Elizabeth is being too dramatic or “out of control,” as he calls it.

Despite their very well-documented issues on the show, they are clearly attracted to one another, and have had a very passionate relationship throughout season 9. Jamie even told Elizabeth that he loved her pretty quickly after the two got together, so there is definitely some passion in their relationship (although one might argue that it’s more lust than love). Both stars are also known to be very “picky,” and they both put a lot of stock in physical appearance and physique, so they had plenty in common when the experts matched them up. However, their similar interests only gets them so far, and the couple has struggled to work through their issues outside of the bedroom since they first tied the knot.

We Don’t Believe They Will Stay Together on Decision Day

Although the two seem to be genuinely attracted to one another, they just can’t seem to move past their sexual chemistry and focus on other aspects of their relationship – like getting along, spending time together and building a solid foundation for their marriage. Earlier in the season, Heavy predicted that Jamie and Elizabeth’s marriage would likely fall apart before the end, and we stand by that prediction now. Either Jamie will get tired of dealing with Elizabeth’s chaotic and unpredictable temperament or Elizabeth will leave Jamie after one-too-many demeaning comments about her sexuality and/or personality.

What do you think about Jamie and Elizabeth’s relationship? Do you think they will stick it out and try to make things work on Decision Day, or call it quits and move on? Let us know in the poll below, and tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch the season 9 finale of Married at First Sight on Lifetime. In the meantime, you can read up on spoilers for tonight’s Decision Day episode here.

