Emanne Beasha’s Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bringing the audience and America’s Got Talent judges to their feet every time she performs is 10-year-old opera singer, Emanne Beasha. The Season 14 Golden Buzzer winner shares a birthday with show’s grand finale, which means the talented performer could turn 11, and win $1 million from NBC’s reality talent competition on the same day.

Emmane already has well-established fan base after winning Season 5 of Arabs Got Talent at age eight, and appearing on America’s Little Big Shots in 2018. Supporting her along the way, Emanne’s family, which includes her father Yanal Beasha, who is Circassian, mother Megan Beasha, who’s American, and her two brothers, Yahia and Adam. While Emanne was born in Amman, the capital city of Jordan, the Beashe family now lives in in North Port, Florida.

Here’s what you need to know about Emanne’s parents and family….

1. Emanne’s Parents Recognized Her Talent at Age 2

Emanne was barely talking before she started singing, and she was just 2-years-old when her parents recognized her gift. The toddler sang “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” and Yanal and Megan knew they had a star on their hands. Baesha started singing opera when she was only 6 years old.

While Emanne is homeschooled to focus on her singing career, her parents makes she has time to hang out with her brothers and for other activities such as dancing, swimming, surfing and tennis lessons. The soon to be 11-year-old said of her future plans, “I want to be a singer. And if that doesn’t work out, I want to be a veterinarian, or both at the same time.”

2. Emanne’s Father Owns a Gelato Shop

Yanal Beashe owns a Primo Gelato shop, which not only makes him one of the coolest dads around, it’s earned him praise AGT judge Simon Cowell. After Emmane’s performance Cowell said, “I mean seriously, that was unbelievable. What an amazing person,” and then referencing Yanal’s occupation added, “Your dad’s got the best job in the world. It must be magic ice cream. And then you come along and just do that. You are absolutely fantastic.”

Emanne announced on stage that her favorite flavors were “salted caramel, coffee, and mint chocolate chip,” and said she would love “to get ice-cream” with judge Julianne Hough, whom after hearing her rendition of “Nessun Dorma,” an aria from the final act of Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, promised they’d grab some scoops together.

3. Her Older Brother Yahia Hikes Mountains in Sri Lanka

While Yahia is one his little sister’s biggest fans, and travels the world to watch her perform in America and abroad, the 14-year-old has hobbies of his own. He loves to play basketball, hike and explorethe outdoors. Yahia posts pictures on Instagram from atop Little Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka, and diving into the waterfalls in Dayaluma Falls.

If Emanne is not performing, she’s hanging out with her brothers and traveling the world with her family. She posts pictures with her siblings in Japan, Dubai, Las Vegas, and of course, Hollywood.

4. The Beasha Family Met with Jordan’s Royal King

After winning Arabs Got Talent, Emanne not only won won about $50,000 after performing Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partirò, and became the show’s youngest champion to date, her family was invited to meet the King of Jordan.

Congrats @BeashaEmanne for winning @ArabsGotTalent. You are a Star! Take care of your Dad though, not sure how he is handling this 😉 — Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) May 20, 2017

H.M. King Abdullah II awarded Emanne the Medal of Merit during Jordan’s Independence Day celebration in 2017, and posed for pictures with her father, mother, and older brother, at Raghadan Palace. The Queen of Jordan, Rania Al Abdullah, tweeted her support of Emanne writing, “A truly remarkable voice! Congratulations to Emanne Beasha for winning @ArabsGotTalent #Jordan,” while Prince Ali Al Hussein tweeted, “Congrats @BeashaEmanne for winning @ArabsGotTalent. You are a Star! Take care of your Dad though, not sure how he is handling this,” with a winking face emoji.

5. Emanne’s Little Brother Could Be a Child Model

Adam, the littlest member of the Beashe family, is already a world traveler in his own right. With help from his parents, he documents his exciting life on social media. Nicknamed “JoJo,” Emanne’s baby brother posts photos commemorating his first lost tooth, hanging out with Minions, and practicing his golf swing.

Jojo’s photos are so adorable, it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon following his sister’s steps into the industry, and becomes a child model.

