Could Emanne Beasha Win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

The season 14 finale of America’s Got Talent airs tonight on NBC. Among the countless finalists who have wowed the judges, Emanne Beasha has been one of the most notable. Emanne is an opera singer with the presence and vocal chops of someone thrice her age, and her journey from Arab’s Got Talent to this season’s finals has been an inspiring one. Does she have what it takes the win the grand prize of $1 million?

GoldDerby reports that Emanne is a frontrunner heading into the finale. A poll taken by the site shows her placing second in the rankings of who is most likely to win. Kodi Lee leads the voting with 33%, but Emanne is not far behind with 19%. The gap may even be closer now, given the rapturous response that she got during her finals performance last night. She gave a knockout rendition of “La mamma morta” that had the judges on their back foot.

Emanne Is a Frontrunner Heading Into the ‘AGT’ Season 14 Finale

“Emanne, this is like when I used to watch the Olympics and you’d see these young kids do these gymnastics,” said Simon Cowell. “Which I haven’t got a bloody clue what it’s all about other than you sit there and go, that talent is extraordinary. I’ve never heard the song before — doesn’t matter. You have the most incredible, incredible voice and my God do you deserve to be here tonight.”

Julianne Hough was similarly impressed, as she complimented Emanne’s raw talent. “I mean, that’s right. Last week we said that you were from another planet, but I think you just took us all to another planet because that was otherworldly,” she gushed. “We’ve said it a thousand times, but you are an angel and you’re perfect. You’re literally perfect. The stars are aligned for you right now. Own it.”

Emanne Won ‘Arab’s Got Talent’ When She Was 9 Years Old

Howie Mandel and Gabrielle Union said that they were impressed with Emanne’s eclectic tastes. “I hear that you’re also a BTS fan, so someone that’s a BTS fan singing that kind of music, you span the entire gambit for music. I love you,” Howie exclaimed. “You are an actual angel on this earth and such a blessing to us all. And such a loving, kind young woman in real life. I love you,” Gabrielle added.

Emanne, who has already won Arabs Got Talent, said that she’s been thrilled by the reaction that she’s gotten from the judges and from fans. “It’s fun, it’s a nice experience and I love doing it,” she told the Herald Tribune. “I just like meeting all the people and filming and stuff like that… Since I was very little, I always loved to sing and my grandma’s like, ‘You’re going to be an opera singer.'”