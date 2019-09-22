Emmys 2019 Time & Channel: How Long Is the Awards Show?

The 2019 Emmy Awards air tonight, on September 22, 2019 and we have all the details on what to expect this year. Read on for the channel info, what time to watch the show, when to watch the red carpet arrivals and more details below.

EMMYS 2019 TIME & DATE: The Emmy Awards usually air on a Sunday night, but last year, they were held on a Monday because of Sunday night football. This year’s Emmys air on Sunday, September 22, 2019, and start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT. As for when the awards end, they are scheduled to run until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/10 p.m. CT, but they are known for running late. So, don’t be surprised if the show doesn’t conclude exactly at its end time.

EMMYS 2019 CHANNEL: The 2019 Emmys air on the Fox network. The hosting channel changes each year, as last year’s Emmys aired on the NBC network.

EMMY AWARDS 2019 NOMINATIONS INFO: The program with the most nominations this year, is Game of Thrones, with a total of fourteen nominations. When They See Us from Netflix, is in second place for the most nominations, with 11. HBO’s Barry has 7 nominations. Then, tied for 6 nominations each are Escape at Dannemora, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Fosse/Verdon. D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced the nominees on July 16, 2019.

The nominees in the major categories tonight are:

Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali for True Detective

Benicio del Toro for Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris for Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome for When They See Us

Sam Rockwell for Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams for Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis for When They See Us

Joey King for The Act

Niecy Nash for When They See Us

Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Don Cheadle for Black Monday

Ted Danson for The Good Place

Michael Douglas for The Kominksy Method

Bill Hader for Barry

Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate for Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia-Louis Dreyfus for Veep

Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for Ozark

Sterling K. Brown for This is Us

Kit Harrington for Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Billy Porter for Pose

Milo Ventimiglia for This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke for Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney for Ozark

Mandy Moore for This Is Us

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Robin Wright for House of Cards

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

EMMY AWARDS 2019 PRESENTERS: This year’s presenters for the Emmys, according to Entertainment Tonight, include Kerry Washington, James Corden, Tim Allen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Anderson, Angela Bassett, Nick Cannon, Anna Chlumsky, Cedric the Entertainer, RuPaul, Gwendoline Christie, Stephen Colbert, Emilia Clarke, Gary Cole, Viola Davis, Adam Devine, Peter Dinklage, Michael Douglas, Kevin Dunn, Clea DuVall, Max Greenfield, Ike Barinholtz, Bill Hader, Tony Hale, Ben Stiller, Halsey, Jon Hamm, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Timothy Hutton, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jharrel Jerome, Ken Jeong, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Regina King, Luke Kirby, Peter Krause, Hugh Laurie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Lennon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cherry Jones, Jane Lynch, Catherine O’Hara, Gwyneth Paltrow, Randall Park, Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Lilly Singh, Jimmy Smits, Brittany Snow, Sarah Sutherland, Marisa Tomei, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Matt Walsh, Alfie Allen, Naomi Watts, Seth Meyers, Bradley Whitford, Maisie Williams, and Zendaya.

EMMYS 2019 HOST: Colin Jost and Michael Che, of Saturday Night Live, were last year’s hosts, but this year, there is no host.

EMMYS 2019 LOCATION: The Emmy Awards is presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. According to Parade, the Microsoft Theater is the main location for the Emmys over the years, since it opened.

EMMYS 2018 RED CARPET INFORMATION: There are several red carpet pre-shows and arrivals coverage programs airing. Fox’s Live Emmy Red Carpet Arrivals will air from 7 – 8 p.m. ET and from 4:30 – 6 p.m. ET/1:30 – 3 p.m. PT, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet will run. The special will be followed by E! Live From the Red Carpet – The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards on E!.

