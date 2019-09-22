Emmys Winner Predictions for 2019 Awards

The Emmys are tonight and the field has never been more packed with talent. Who’s going to take it all? Will the Mother of Dragons make her last stand? Ia Barry destined to become the dominant comedy series? All these questions and so many more will be answered when the ceremony airs tonight at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Read on for predictions of who’s sure to come home with the trophy.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Television Movie
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K Williams (When They See Us)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Show
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Winner”
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz
Bodyguard, “Episode 1”
Jed Mercurio
Game Of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder
Killing Eve, “Nice And Neat”
Emerald Fennell
Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing”
Jesse Armstrong
Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry, “ronny/lily”
Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The Good Place, “Janet(s)”
Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy”
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body”
Allison Silverman
Veep, “Veep”
David Mandel
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl
Escape At Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Object s
When They See Us
Writing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry, “The Audition,”
Directed by Alec Berg
Barry, “ronny/lily,”
Directed by Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,”
Directed by Mark Cendrowski
Fleabag, “Episode 1,”
Directed by Harry Bradbeer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,”
Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino
“We’re Going To The Catskills!” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directed by Daniel Palladino
Directing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,”
Directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss
Game of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks,”
Directed by David Nutter
Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,”
Directed by Miguel Sapochnik
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,”
Directed by Daina Reid
Killing Eve, “Desperate Times,”
Directed by Lisa Brühlmann
Ozark, “Reparations,”
Directed by Jason Bateman
Succession, “Celebration,”
Directed by Adam McKay
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Chernobyl
Directed by Johan Renck
Escape At Dannemora
Directed by Ben Stiller
Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,”
Directed by Jessica Yu
Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got The Pain,”
Directed by Thomas Kail
A Very English Scandal
Directed by Stephen Frears
When They See Us
Directed by Ava DuVernay
Directing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!, “Waiting For The Artist”
Directed by Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas
Drunk History, “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?”
Directed by Derek Waters
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics”
Directed by Paul Pennolino
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show”
Directed by Jim Hoskinson
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler”
Directed by Don Roy King
Who Is America?, “Episode 102”
Directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer