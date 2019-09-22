Emmys Winner Predictions for 2019 Awards

The Emmys are tonight and the field has never been more packed with talent. Who’s going to take it all? Will the Mother of Dragons make her last stand? Ia Barry destined to become the dominant comedy series? All these questions and so many more will be answered when the ceremony airs tonight at 8pm EST/5pm PST. Read on for predictions of who’s sure to come home with the trophy.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Television Movie

Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K Williams (When They See Us)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)

Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Winner”

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz

Bodyguard, “Episode 1”

Jed Mercurio

Game Of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder

Killing Eve, “Nice And Neat”

Emerald Fennell

Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Jesse Armstrong

Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “ronny/lily”

Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Good Place, “Janet(s)”

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll, “A Warm Body”

Allison Silverman

Veep, “Veep”

David Mandel

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Object s

When They See Us

Writing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “The Audition,”

Directed by Alec Berg

Barry, “ronny/lily,”

Directed by Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome,”

Directed by Mark Cendrowski

Fleabag, “Episode 1,”

Directed by Harry Bradbeer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone,”

Directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

“We’re Going To The Catskills!” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directed by Daniel Palladino

Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,”

Directed by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Game of Thrones, “The Last Of The Starks,”

Directed by David Nutter

Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,”

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,”

Directed by Daina Reid

Killing Eve, “Desperate Times,”

Directed by Lisa Brühlmann

Ozark, “Reparations,”

Directed by Jason Bateman

Succession, “Celebration,”

Directed by Adam McKay

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Chernobyl

Directed by Johan Renck

Escape At Dannemora

Directed by Ben Stiller

Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,”

Directed by Jessica Yu

Fosse/Verdon “Who’s Got The Pain,”

Directed by Thomas Kail

A Very English Scandal

Directed by Stephen Frears

When They See Us

Directed by Ava DuVernay

Directing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!, “Waiting For The Artist”

Directed by Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas

Drunk History, “Are You Afraid Of The Drunk?”

Directed by Derek Waters

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics”

Directed by Paul Pennolino

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show”

Directed by Jim Hoskinson

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler”

Directed by Don Roy King

Who Is America?, “Episode 102”

Directed by Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer